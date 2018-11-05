Consumers can expect the humble spud to possibly double in price over the next year according to suppliers, as the hot weather this summer means the crop is down 25pc this year.

Consumers can expect the humble spud to possibly double in price over the next year according to suppliers, as the hot weather this summer means the crop is down 25pc this year.

Summer heatwave blamed for 25pc drop in potato crop as suppliers warn of price rises

While the country basked in sunshine and heatwave conditions throughout the summer months, the potato crop became dormant in the soil as it was too hot and dry for the potato to grow.

The plant conserved its energy during the dry spell and as a result, a smaller quantity of potatoes is being harvested, with potato size also shrinking.

There was about 8pc less potato seeds planted this year, as the seed has become more expensive.

Grower Brendan O'Gorman, of Johnstown Produce, Co Kildare, said that he also expects to have one less person working for him this year, with less work to be done in the harvest.

"The quantity will be down dramatically, possibly 20pc-25pc," he told the Irish Independent.

It isn't all bad news for growers though, because according to Mr O'Gorman more people tuck into potato-based meals, such as stew, in the winter months.

"Hopefully in two to three weeks all the crop will be up.