Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 6 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Strong outlook for winter barley but straw volumes forecast to collapse

Tom Ryan & Rory Houlhan are pictured harvesting a crop of Ambrosia winter wheat at Ballymackee, Co Waterford for Tony O'Reilly, Grange, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. The crop yielded 3.8t per acre at 21pc moisture & bushelled 70kph. Photo: O'Gorman Photography
Tom Ryan & Rory Houlhan are pictured harvesting a crop of Ambrosia winter wheat at Ballymackee, Co Waterford for Tony O'Reilly, Grange, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. The crop yielded 3.8t per acre at 21pc moisture & bushelled 70kph. Photo: O'Gorman Photography

Exceptional winter barley yields, serious concerns for late-sown spring crops, and a collapse in straw volumes, is the mixed forecast for this year's harvest.

As combines started rolling in east Munster this week, Michael Hennessy of Teagasc predicted very good yields for winter crops, but he cautioned that yields from some late-sown spring crops could be well back.

He also forecast a 20-25pc fall-off in straw volumes, with the expected output falling by around 1.5 million 4x4 bales.

Traditionally the harvest produces between 7m and 7.5m 4x4 bales of straw, but this year's total output is forecast to be in the 5.5m to 6m bales range.

Mr Hennessy said winter barley and winter wheat has "very good yield potential", with winter barley crops coming in at least 10 days early.

However, he cautioned that winter wheat sown on lighter ground had started to burn badly.

The dry hot weather is also taking a toll on winter oats, with more modest yield expectations for the crop.

"Winter oats never like this weather," said Mr Hennessy.

Also Read

Some farmers have predicted that yields from late-sown spring cereal crops could be back by between 20pc to 50pc. While Mr Hennessy said that it was very difficult to know where the yields for these crops will be, he accepted that they were under pressure - particularly in the east and south east.

Combines 'flat out'

Growers in South Tipperary started cutting winter barley this week on what were described as early fields, and the expectation is that combines will be flat out by Friday or Saturday.

Winter barley crops are generally looking very good, with early harvested crops yielding close to 4.0t/ac.

South Tipperary grower Kieran Ryan harvested a field sown to the winter barley variety Cassia last Friday. It yielded 3.8t/ac at 17pc moisture and bushelled at 58kph.

Mr Ryan, who is based in Clerihan, Clonmel and runs a contracting business with his father Jim, was happy with the yield and quality of the crop.

"If all the crop was like that I'll be happy," he said.

He said the first field cut had come in earlier than others because it is south facing and the soils are "closer to the stone".

Mr Ryan predicted that the harvest will be going in earnest by Thursday or Friday.

Growers in Cork also expect to have combines in fields by the weekend and early next week as winter barley crops are already coming ripe.

Kieran Ryan said winter barley crops were looking very good but he said winter wheat crops were looking "a little bit stressed".

He said rain was needed for both the spring barley and spring oats crops.

Meanwhile, grain prices on international markets have strengthened over the last week, with the indications that green harvest prices for barley and wheat are in the €170-175/t range.

IFA grain chairman Mark Browne said he was not surprised that prices had strengthened given that many grain-growing regions of Western Europe are predicting reduced yields because of drought. Mr Browne predicted that some growers in counties along the eastern seaboard will be lucky to salvage any grain or straw from spring barley crops.

"The situation looks extremely grave for these producers and they will need support from the trade and Government to survive this year," he said.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

This year's winter cereals are the cleanest I have ever seen

New research shows fall in fertiliser usage on farms
An overall harvest of 2.2 million tonnes is forecast for 2018 - down from 2.3 million tonnes last year. Photo: O'Gorman Photography

Cereals harvest forecast to be 100,000t down on 2017
Cotton left over from last years harvest is seen in a field near Wakita, Oklahoma, U.S., May 11, 2018. Picture taken May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Cotton makes a comeback in US Plains as farmers sour on wheat

Why the omens look good for some rapid growth in late spring crops
Ireland imports approximately 60-70pc of the grain it needs to feed livestock. Photo: Roger Jones

Grain growers calls for auditing system to track all grain traded in Ireland
Alan Lucas cutting maize in Ballymacormack, Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Massive hike in maize plantings driven by dairy farmers


Top Stories

Tragic death: Neil Graham

70 killed as a result of farming accidents in Northern Ireland over last decade
TD Danny Healy-Rae called the new legislation 'sad for rural Ireland' Photo: Tom Burke

'It's a sad day for rural Ireland' - heated Dail exchanges as new drink-driving...
Gerry Nolan and his son James have been drawing two tankers of water a day from the River Nore to keep their cows hydrated during the heatwave. Photo: Roger Jones

'We have been on a knife edge with the water supply all week' - Kilkenny...
Photo Brian Farrell

Grassland issues take centre stage at Sheep2018
Colm Bury, managing director of Keelings Select; Daragh Feighery, general manager Center Parcs Longford Forest; Kevin O’Leary, account manager Keelings Select; and Eddie McAdam, group food, beverage and retail manager for Center Parcs

Center Parcs dishes up over €5m to Irish food companies
A fire rages on land in the Slive Bloom mountains.

Neighbours rush to help farmer fight raging blaze cause by spontaneous fire
Tom Keogh at Keogh's farm and crisp factory in Oldtown, Co. Dublin. Photo: Douglas O'Connor

Fears for crisp supplies as drought conditions see potato stocks run low