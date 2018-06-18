Stressed-looking spring barley badly needs some rain

All the winter wheat seems quite short. We were expecting this burst of soft growth when it got going, but between the frost, the growth regulator, followed by a drought, it never really took off. With the price of straw looking good, we will be at a disadvantage to have short straw.

Winter Barley It has received its head spray of Velogy Era at 0.8l per ha, Bravo at 1l per ha and magnesium. Because of the stress on the plants, we are using trace elements and magnesium more than we would on a normal year.

On the winter barley we went with a foliar feed of Magnitech and Epsom salts, to help keep it green and help it photosynthesis.

Winter oil seed rape When the plant was mid flowering, it got Filan at 0.25l per ha and Amistar at 0.75l per ha. Sclerotinia, phoma and light leaf spot are the diseases that oil seed rape is vulnerable to. When the petals are falling, they are harmless. If they land on the leaves and joints of the plant, they can create problems with fungal diseases and the plant needs to be sprayed to be protected.

The crop itself has now finished flowering and looks good, with plenty of pods. Spring Barley

This is looking stressed and badly needs rain. It has received CeCeCe at 0.5l per ha and trace elements. The growth regulator is to try and help get the plant tillering, but I think that if it doesn't get more rain, it might abort the tillers and have fewer plants per square meter. This could have a very serious effect on yield, but time will tell. A couple of showers of rain will change everything, but it may end up too little too late. We added a sea weed product to our trace elements to help the plant with the stress. Again only time will tell if that was a good idea. Even if it gets going now, I think the straw will be very short on this too.

Spring oil seed rape This crop is already starting at a loss, as we had to re-sow 12 acres of failed winter oil seed rape. One of the reasons I believe it didn't germinate well, is compaction and to overcome this we ploughed the field and tilled it, before direct drilling it with the Claydon. I know that sounds like a contradiction, but we couldn't take the chance of direct drilling it without tackling the compaction problem.

However, with the very dry weather that followed the very wet weather, we were then worried had we dried it out too much. It germinated really well, but again it will have a very short growing season to try and catch up. I have heard of spring crops in the UK growing so fast when the warm weather came, that the stem split. Hopefully that won't happen here. Philip and Helen Harris are tillage farmers in Co Kildare. Follow them on twitter P&H Harris @kildarefarmer.

