Stressed-looking spring barley badly needs some rain
Only last month we were looking for dry weather and now we are looking for rain. Last week thunder showers went all around us and fell as close as a mile away, but didn't reach us.
We got some morning mists, but the crops really need more.
The ground is like concrete in places. The spring barley is looking stressed and it has to effect the yield, as it is such a short growing season this year. In a normal year it would be about 12 weeks but this year it could be as short as eight weeks.
We also did a lot more night spraying, as the hot temperatures during the day could stress the plants even further. We are very conscious that this also helps to protect pollinators.
Even spraying at night didn't stop some crops getting somewhat scorched and they now have yellow tips on them.
Winter wheat
Winter wheat has received its T2 and got Liberex at 1.7l per ha, Bravo at 1l per ha and Modem at 0.37l per ha. Because we went with proline in the T1 we then changed fungicide in T2 to make the chemistry work better.
Modem was specifically used to protect against yellow rust which seems to be around again this year.
The strobe will hopefully keep it greener for slightly longer, which in theory will help extend the grain fill. The Lumos variety had already started to boot, so this will help keep it protected till head spray.