Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 18 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Stressed-looking spring barley badly needs some rain

Beautiful fresh and green barley growing in the field.
Beautiful fresh and green barley growing in the field.
Helen Harris

Helen Harris

Only last month we were looking for dry weather and now we are looking for rain. Last week thunder showers went all around us and fell as close as a mile away, but didn't reach us.

We got some morning mists, but the crops really need more.

The ground is like concrete in places. The spring barley is looking stressed and it has to effect the yield, as it is such a short growing season this year. In a normal year it would be about 12 weeks but this year it could be as short as eight weeks.

We also did a lot more night spraying, as the hot temperatures during the day could stress the plants even further. We are very conscious that this also helps to protect pollinators.

Even spraying at night didn't stop some crops getting somewhat scorched and they now have yellow tips on them.

Winter wheat

Winter wheat has received its T2 and got Liberex at 1.7l per ha, Bravo at 1l per ha and Modem at 0.37l per ha. Because we went with proline in the T1 we then changed fungicide in T2 to make the chemistry work better.

Modem was specifically used to protect against yellow rust which seems to be around again this year.

The strobe will hopefully keep it greener for slightly longer, which in theory will help extend the grain fill. The Lumos variety had already started to boot, so this will help keep it protected till head spray.

Also Read

All the winter wheat seems quite short. We were expecting this burst of soft growth when it got going, but between the frost, the growth regulator, followed by a drought, it never really took off.

With the price of straw looking good, we will be at a disadvantage to have short straw.

Winter Barley

It has received its head spray of Velogy Era at 0.8l per ha, Bravo at 1l per ha and magnesium. Because of the stress on the plants, we are using trace elements and magnesium more than we would on a normal year.

On the winter barley we went with a foliar feed of Magnitech and Epsom salts, to help keep it green and help it photosynthesis.

Winter oil seed rape

When the plant was mid flowering, it got Filan at 0.25l per ha and Amistar at 0.75l per ha. Sclerotinia, phoma and light leaf spot are the diseases that oil seed rape is vulnerable to.

When the petals are falling, they are harmless. If they land on the leaves and joints of the plant, they can create problems with fungal diseases and the plant needs to be sprayed to be protected.

The crop itself has now finished flowering and looks good, with plenty of pods.

Spring Barley

This is looking stressed and badly needs rain. It has received CeCeCe at 0.5l per ha and trace elements. The growth regulator is to try and help get the plant tillering, but I think that if it doesn't get more rain, it might abort the tillers and have fewer plants per square meter.

This could have a very serious effect on yield, but time will tell. A couple of showers of rain will change everything, but it may end up too little too late.

We added a sea weed product to our trace elements to help the plant with the stress. Again only time will tell if that was a good idea. Even if it gets going now, I think the straw will be very short on this too.

Spring oil seed rape

This crop is already starting at a loss, as we had to re-sow 12 acres of failed winter oil seed rape.

One of the reasons I believe it didn't germinate well, is compaction and to overcome this we ploughed the field and tilled it, before direct drilling it with the Claydon.

I know that sounds like a contradiction, but we couldn't take the chance of direct drilling it without tackling the compaction problem.

However, with the very dry weather that followed the very wet weather, we were then worried had we dried it out too much. It germinated really well, but again it will have a very short growing season to try and catch up.

I have heard of spring crops in the UK growing so fast when the warm weather came, that the stem split. Hopefully that won't happen here.

Philip and Helen Harris are tillage farmers in Co Kildare. Follow them on twitter P&H Harris @kildarefarmer.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

An overall harvest of 2.2 million tonnes is forecast for 2018 - down from 2.3 million tonnes last year. Photo: O'Gorman Photography

Cereals harvest forecast to be 100,000t down on 2017
Cotton left over from last years harvest is seen in a field near Wakita, Oklahoma, U.S., May 11, 2018. Picture taken May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Cotton makes a comeback in US Plains as farmers sour on wheat

Why the omens look good for some rapid growth in late spring crops
Ireland imports approximately 60-70pc of the grain it needs to feed livestock. Photo: Roger Jones

Grain growers calls for auditing system to track all grain traded in Ireland
Alan Lucas cutting maize in Ballymacormack, Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Massive hike in maize plantings driven by dairy farmers

Difficult spring conditions sees huge fall in winter crops
The prototype of an autonomous weeding machine by Swiss start-up ecoRobotix is pictured during tests on a sugar beet field near Bavois, Switzerland May 18, 2018. Picture taken May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Robots fight weeds in challenge to agrochemical giants


Top Stories

Emergency services at the scene on the Ballyhanedin Road near Claudy Co Derry

Dad and son lucky to be alive following farm slurry fumes accident
Other European Union suppliers gaining access to the Chinese beef market

More Irish beef plants get China access
Today will see some short sunny spells in the east but it will be mostly cloudy elsewhere.

Met Éireann says temperatures to 'get well into the twenties' - but...
Farm accidents have claimed the lives of 23 children in the last decade and account for 11pc of all farm fatalities over the period.

Schools asked to promote farm safety as holiday season kicks off

Lakeland Dairies to continue as exclusive supplier of ice cream for Supermac's
An aerial view of the Hawkfield House Stud lands

93-acre Kildare stud farm offers scope for residential scheme
A combine harvests wheat during sunset in a field belonging to Demidovo farm outside the Siberian village of Legostaevo, in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/File Photo

Experts question wisdom that more food means less hunger