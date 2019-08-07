Straw trade hit by beef price collapse

Bumper harvest: Straw yields are on the rebound but prices are back by around €5 per bale for 4x4 bales due to slower demand from beef farmers. Photo: Alf Harvey.
Bumper harvest: Straw yields are on the rebound but prices are back by around €5 per bale for 4x4 bales due to slower demand from beef farmers. Photo: Alf Harvey.
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

Straw prices have eased back by €5-6/bale for 4x4 bales as slower demand from beef farmers has hit the trade.

Straw was bought in the east and south this week at €13-15/bale off the field. This is back from the €18-20/bale sought by growers at the start of the harvest.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Traders contend that prices could fall further due to slower demand from the drystock sector, but growers are refusing offers below €13-14/bale.

Tillage farmers admitted that there have been fewer enquiries for straw to date from the livestock sector but claim that existing customers are taking stocks.

However, traders maintain there is far less demand for straw this year.

"There is no appetite for either hay or straw, and there is not much money around," one west of Ireland trader claimed.

He said the collapse in cattle prices meant that farmers were reluctant to commit to buying straw until the market had settled and they knew whether they definitely wanted it or not.

Straw yields have returned to normal this harvest, with 10 bales per acre being reported.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Grain growers are hopeful that demand from mushroom composters will help put a floor on the straw market as the harvest progresses.

It is understood that agreements have been reached between the IFA and mushroom composters to secure local supplies of wheaten straw for €85-90/t.

Many growers who have already baled straw are refusing to take less than €13-14/bale and are filling sheds.

Some farmers are also opting to chop straw rather than bale it, particularly on owned land.

Ploughing in straw is estimated to be worth €100/ac in terms of retained Ps, Ks and organic matter.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Tillage

Boortmalt Ireland - Athy site.

Boortmalt incident leads to contract fears for barley growers
A farmer harvests wheat during sunset. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Crop yields remain strong despite broken weather
John Hogan from Teagasc Oakpark, Kevin Gardiner of Gardiner Grain and trials manager Patsy Kehoe from Seedtech in a field of Graham winter wheat at a recent Seedtech Open Day.

Cover crops: How to cover all the bases in your cropping system
New technology could help farmers spot diseases in their crops with the help of smart phones (Dan Law/PA)

New technology could help farmers detect plant diseases using smartphones
The spuds are up: Gavin Tully with is sons Luke (11) and Dylan (8) in a field of organic potatoes on the family farm near Camolin in Wexford.

Flexible approach yielding a fine harvest for specialist organic grower
A French farmer harvests wheat in Paillencourt, northern France, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

EU wheat prices ease slightly, harvest progressing well
File photo. Pic: REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Winter barley growers face 'severe' yield losses from crop virus


Top Stories

File photo

Mart prices start to contract sharply as uncertainty grips the trade
Stock Image

Claims of 'illegal blockades' as beef prices dispute escalates
Puck Fair, Killorglin, Co Kerry

Soaring insurance costs forcing agri-tourism businesses to shut up shop
Price watch: These 354 Kg Charolais made €700 during last week's Kilkenny Mart sales. Photo Kevin Byrne Photography

'Small farmers won't survive... we can't all switch to dairying'
Declan Dunne, Roscommon Mart, helps Matty Walsh load up his newly bought load.Photo: Brian Farrell

The bottom line: if prices remain below €5/kg we will make no money this...
Although entitlements are not tied to land, each one must be supported by a hectare of eligible land

'Armchair farmers' face entitlements clampdown
The Beef farmers protest over beef prices at the Dawn Meats plant in Grannagh Co. Kilkenny.

Tense scenes erupt at Dawn Meats as farmers claim they were told to move...