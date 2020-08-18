Straw prices set to rise 50pc this autumn, warn traders

Straw poll: (left to right) Mark Brown, IFA grain comission chair; Tim Cullinan, IFA president; and fa rmer George Hatton assess the straw quality during an IFA meeting for tillage farmers on Mr Hatton's Co Carlow farm. Photo Roger Jones

A 50pc hike in straw prices this winter is on the cards, with traders forecasting an €8-10 lift in the cost of 4x4 bales to buyers.

While straw sold last year for €20-22 per 4x4 bale, traders expect prices to hit at least €30/bale once buying kicks off in earnest.

To date, tillage farmers have described straw demand as sluggish, with growers in the south and southeast admitting that they have been unable to get more than €15-16/bale for barley straw.

However, straw traders are struggling to secure supplies from grain growers due to the sharp fall-off in straw yields.

Straw output this harvest has dropped significantly as a result of the spring drought, with overall supplies forecast to fall from the usual six million 4x4 bales to around 3.5 million bales.

Leinster has been hardest hit, with the worst of the crops yielding four and five bales of straw to the acre from ground that would normally give 10-12 bales.

"Growers are telling us that the straw is just not there this harvest," one trader in the northwest told the Farming Independent.

The poor weather over the last week has resulted in delays in baling straw from harvested crops, he explained.

"But tillage farmers are in no rush to sell straw anyway, because they're convinced it will get a lot dearer later in the year," he said.

The collapse in straw supplies has been compounded by the switch from winter barley to spring barley due to the poor sowing conditions last autumn and winter.

Meanwhile, imported British straw will also be considerably dearer this winter, with straw yields in Scotland and England back by 30-40pc this harvest compared to last year.

Cheshire-based straw merchant James Corbett predicted that straw prices could hit £80-85/t (€90-95/t) this winter, up from £60-65/t (€65-70) last year.

Steven Raberson of AF Biomass in East Anglia agreed. He said there was talk of straw making £60-80/t (€65-90/t), up from £45-50/t (50-55/t) in 2019.

Here at home, the poor weather across the south and east has curtailed cutting over the last five days. However, combines have continued to roll in Donegal.

Difficulties with high proteins, fusarium, skinned grains and green grain have resulted in a significant proportion of malting barley being redirected to the feed sector.

Messy conditions

One grower described harvest conditions as a mess, with tramlines and headlands left uncut because of secondary growth.

Malting barley yields generally vary between 2t/ac and 2.5t/ac.

Spring barley yields in Munster are looking good, according to Teagasc's Ciaran Collins, with crops generally yielding 3.0-3.5t/ac.

Winter wheat has also performed well in the south. There have been reports of exceptional crops yielding 5t/ac, but most are doing 4.0-4.5t/ac.

Meanwhile, there is improved interest in winter oilseed rape this year, Mr Collins said, and the area sown could increase from the 8,500ha generally planted over the last few years.

A forward price of €360/t is being offered by some merchants for oilseed rape for the 2021 harvest, which means the crop can compete with feed wheat, he explained.

Next year's crop should be sown by the first week of September ideally.

Indo Farming