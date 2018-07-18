Straw prices almost double as stud farms muscle in on supplies

Straw bales (4x4) are now fetching €30 each - a near doubling of
the €17 price many farmers obtained straw for in 2017.
It is
estimated that straw yields are now back by around 40pc nationwide.
Ireland traditionally produces around 7.5 million bales (4x4) of
straw but there are fears it could drop to 5.25 million bales this
season.
The south east - which traditionally produces hay and straw
for other areas - is now expecting yields to plummet. "If some of
the horror stories are to be believed, not a bale will leave places
like Wexford because of local need," one Cork farmer said.
Waterford IFA Chairman Kevin Kiersey says the terrible winter and
unprecedented summer drought is causing serious problems for many
farmers.
"The problems are going to become very apparent in the
coming months," he said. Major agri-food concerns have already
taken action. Dairygold is now offering interest free credit to all
its members for purchases of feed and fertiliser throughout July
and August in light of the drought and financial pressures being
experienced by many producers.
Round bales of hay are selling for
€40 in some areas with farmers warning that prices may rise still
further if rainfall over the next month doesn't help kick-start
grass growth.
Cork farmer Jimmy Donoghue said his entire fodder
stock was wiped out by Ireland's miserable winter and spring. "I
reckon I am back around 100 bales on where I was this time last
year," he said.
"I got hay at €30 per bale but I know other farmers
who are being charged €40 per bale - and are being told they can
only have so many bales."
Farmers across Ireland were desperately
working to get straw and hay to market. Donal and Elizabeth Cott
were working hard on their farm at Knockane outside Donoughmore in
Cork while Claire Spencer was carefully inspecting her hay yield at
Annahala, also in Cork.
Mr Varadkar has promised the Government
will "not be found wanting" if the drought continues and the
multi-billion Euro agri-food sector faces a potential fodder
crisis. But Mr Varadkar and Agriculture Minister Michael Creed said
the situation could dramatically change with rainfall and warm
temperatures to promote grass growth.
"There aren't any plans at
the moment for any particular response in relation to fodder. But I
know it is an issue that is emerging," he said.
Ireland recorded
its hottest and driest June in living memory. Rainfall last weekend
was the first seen by some parts of Ireland since June 21.
Experts
warned, however, that another two to four weeks of good rainfall is
required to tackle parched farmland and replenish Irish streams,
rivers, lakes and reservoirs.
Irish Water indicated that measures
to protect Ireland's water supply will remain in place until into
August. At the height of the heatwave, Ireland came within one
degree of shattering a 19th Century record for the hottest
temperature ever recorded.
Online Editors