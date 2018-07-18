Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 18 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Straw prices almost double as stud farms muscle in on supplies

Straw bales (4x4) are now fetching €30 each - a near doubling of the €17 price many farmers obtained straw for in 2017. Photo O'Gorman Photography.
Straw bales (4x4) are now fetching €30 each - a near doubling of the €17 price many farmers obtained straw for in 2017. Photo O'Gorman Photography.
There are reports of high prices for straw
Ralph Riegel

Ralph Riegel

HAY and straw prices have almost doubled as livestock farmers warned it could take Ireland 18 months to recover from the miserable winter followed by the record-breaking summer drought.

Livestock farmers and stud operations are now desperately competing for available hay and straw supplies with the Government "carefully monitoring" the situation given the potential demand for a second fodder intervention in just four months.

Even world-renowned equestrian operations such as Coolmore in Tipperary - which annually harvests one of Ireland's biggest fodder crops for its vast horse operations - are understood to be buying in supplies.

Cereal growers in south Tipperary said dairy and beef farmers, as well as buyers for stud farms, were competing in the fields for available stocks of barley straw.

“I’m just finishing off the last of the winter barley, and there’s a baler ready to go in the field, and two tractors and trailers ready to draw it away,” one local farmer explained.

He said the market for straw in the area was “on fire”, with competition between farmers and buyers for local stud farms driving the market. 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will visit west Cork on Friday - and will be personally briefed on the escalating problems facing livestock farmers due to the heatwave, drought and feared fodder shortages.

Also Read

Straw bales (4x4) are now fetching €30 each - a near doubling of the €17 price many farmers obtained straw for in 2017.

It is estimated that straw yields are now back by around 40pc nationwide. Ireland traditionally produces around 7.5 million bales (4x4) of straw but there are fears it could drop to 5.25 million bales this season.

The south east - which traditionally produces hay and straw for other areas - is now expecting yields to plummet. "If some of the horror stories are to be believed, not a bale will leave places like Wexford because of local need," one Cork farmer said.

Waterford IFA Chairman Kevin Kiersey says the terrible winter and unprecedented summer drought is causing serious problems for many farmers.

"The problems are going to become very apparent in the coming months," he said. Major agri-food concerns have already taken action. Dairygold is now offering interest free credit to all its members for purchases of feed and fertiliser throughout July and August in light of the drought and financial pressures being experienced by many producers.

Round bales of hay are selling for €40 in some areas with farmers warning that prices may rise still further if rainfall over the next month doesn't help kick-start grass growth.

Cork farmer Jimmy Donoghue said his entire fodder stock was wiped out by Ireland's miserable winter and spring. "I reckon I am back around 100 bales on where I was this time last year," he said.

"I got hay at €30 per bale but I know other farmers who are being charged €40 per bale - and are being told they can only have so many bales."

Farmers across Ireland were desperately working to get straw and hay to market. Donal and Elizabeth Cott were working hard on their farm at Knockane outside Donoughmore in Cork while Claire Spencer was carefully inspecting her hay yield at Annahala, also in Cork.

Mr Varadkar has promised the Government will "not be found wanting" if the drought continues and the multi-billion Euro agri-food sector faces a potential fodder crisis. But Mr Varadkar and Agriculture Minister Michael Creed said the situation could dramatically change with rainfall and warm temperatures to promote grass growth.

"There aren't any plans at the moment for any particular response in relation to fodder. But I know it is an issue that is emerging," he said.

Ireland recorded its hottest and driest June in living memory. Rainfall last weekend was the first seen by some parts of Ireland since June 21.

Experts warned, however, that another two to four weeks of good rainfall is required to tackle parched farmland and replenish Irish streams, rivers, lakes and reservoirs.

Irish Water indicated that measures to protect Ireland's water supply will remain in place until into August. At the height of the heatwave, Ireland came within one degree of shattering a 19th Century record for the hottest temperature ever recorded.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

This year's winter cereals are the cleanest I have ever seen

New research shows fall in fertiliser usage on farms
An overall harvest of 2.2 million tonnes is forecast for 2018 - down from 2.3 million tonnes last year. Photo: O'Gorman Photography

Cereals harvest forecast to be 100,000t down on 2017
Cotton left over from last years harvest is seen in a field near Wakita, Oklahoma, U.S., May 11, 2018. Picture taken May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Cotton makes a comeback in US Plains as farmers sour on wheat

Why the omens look good for some rapid growth in late spring crops
Ireland imports approximately 60-70pc of the grain it needs to feed livestock. Photo: Roger Jones

Grain growers calls for auditing system to track all grain traded in Ireland
Alan Lucas cutting maize in Ballymacormack, Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Massive hike in maize plantings driven by dairy farmers


Top Stories

Factories are reportedly reluctant to take the large numbers of cows being offered

Farmers feel squeeze on beef prices as processors tighten grip
Photo Brian Farrell

Ringside: Lamb prices on the verge of collapse
Vegetable farmer John Twomey Picture: Michael MacSweeney/Provision

Small carrots on menu as all field crops suffering
Stock photo

Accountant pleads guilty to theft from agricultural co-op
Victor Chestnutt (58), vice president of the Ulster Farmers' Union

Northern Ireland farm chief was impaled on horn of charging cow
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
Two photos of Keel Weir in Achill Island, Co Mayo, showing the normal water level and, pictured, the low level in the current drought. The fish pass for salmon is completely dry.

River levels at 'record lows' amid search for new sources of water