Straw-chopping scheme won’t impact market

Straw being loaded at Ballyroan, Co Laois by Jack O'Meara. Photo: Alf Harvey.

The Government's planned straw chopping scheme won't impact the market for straw, the Department of Agriculture has said.

This is despite straw prices rising in recent years, particularly for farmers in non-tillage areas on the back of reduced supplies and difficult harvest conditions.

Plans for the new scheme were unveiled by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue along with a budget of €10m.

The Department has said the purpose of the measure will be to encourage tillage farmers to increase soil organic carbon levels by chopping and incorporating straw from cereal crops.

Increasing the soil organic carbon levels of arable soils has been identified in the Teagasc MACC curve as a carbon sequestration action. This will sequester carbon in tillage soils. The incorporation of straw will also have positive impact on soil biology and soil workability, the Department said adding that the measure would further improve the environmental sustainability of the tillage sector.

The floor price for top grade straw has topped €20/bale for 4x4 bales in north Leinster and the midlands this year, but the general consensus is that supplies are tight.

Prices are said to be significantly higher in western areas while sale prices of large bales (8x4x3) for the mushroom sector have also risen steeply, with prices ranging from €40/bale to €48/bale.

