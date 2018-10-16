Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 16 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Spray early for optimum weed control

Timing of pre-emergence and post-emergence herbicide application needs to be precise to get the best results, writes Ciaran Collins

Weeds have different competition patterns so prioritise ones with the greatest impact on yields
Weeds have different competition patterns so prioritise ones with the greatest impact on yields
Blackgrass cases have been increasing in recent years

Ciaran Collins

Pre-emergence and early post-emergence herbicide applications in wheat and barley will give the best weed control this autumn.

In the past, isoproturon (IPU) offered farmers a degree of flexibility in the timing of herbicide applications, but since its use was prohibited in September 2017, farmers need to be more precise with herbicide applications to get satisfactory weed control.

This is particularly relevant for the control of annual meadow grass (AMG) in winter barley where pre-emergence or early post-emergence timings are required to achieve the most reliable control.

Know your target

Knowledge of the weeds that are most likely to occur in a field is key to herbicide selection and timing of application. Good records from previous seasons are an important component of any weed control strategy.

Blackgrass cases have been increasing in recent years
Blackgrass cases have been increasing in recent years

Weeds have different competition patterns so priority will need to be given to weeds that will impact greatest on yield. The table (right) outlines the relative competitiveness of weeds in winter wheat and demonstrates how a severely competitive weed like cleavers would take priority in a herbicide programme over a moderately competitive weed like field pansy. The control of broadleaf weeds will be based on products containing diflufenican (DFF), pendimethalin (Stomp), prosulfocarb (Defy) and picolinafen (Flight) in combination with specific grass weed products.

There are many combinations available on the market but herbicide selection should be based on the expected weeds in combination with early application.

Annual meadow grass (AMG)

When IPU was on the market, AMG could be successfully controlled up to early tillering. The currently available suite of active ingredients can give excellent control of AMG, but success will only come from pre-emergence or early post-emergence applications. Control will be reduced after AMG reaches the two leaf stage. Later, control can be achieved in wheat with Alister Flex in the autumn or Pacifica Plus in the spring.

Successful control of AMG can be achieved with pre-emergence or early post-emergence herbicide applications. These include:

Also Read

Flufenacet, e..g. Firebird/Navigate/Gorgon/Fastnet;

Prosulfocarb, e.g. Defy/Roxy;

Pendimethalin, eg. Stomp Aqua/Most Micro;

Chlorotoluron, e.g. Tower.

Integrated Pest Management (IPM)

In an era of increasing herbicide resistance and a lack of new chemicals coming on the market, we cannot rely on a chemical solution alone to control weeds. The goal of any IPM plan is to exploit all available options to control the pest (weeds in this case) and use the herbicide as the final piece of the plan.

Blackgrass

While brome grasses are a major concern for growers, the number of reported cases of blackgrass in Ireland has increased in the last three years. It is still at low levels relative to brome, but this is a worrying trend.

Resistance testing carried out at Teagasc Oak Park indicates that a high level of resistance exists in the Irish blackgrass population, which is similar to the UK.

The key germination period for blackgrass is in the autumn, therefore the IPM plan for any grower with blackgrass should involve stale seed beds and spring cropping as herbicides cannot be relied upon for control. The most likely mechanism of spread is machinery.

Inside the gate is normally the first place where any weed enters a farm from the combine or baler after coming from an infested field. Therefore, machinery hygiene is of the utmost importance to stop its spread.

Arguably, fields with ­blackgrass should be set to grass for five to six years.

Extreme vigilance is ­required by all in the industry to ensure that the amount of blackgrass in Ireland stays at the current low levels.

With a reducing pool of chemical options available to growers, cultural control as part of an IPM plan is an essential component of weed control in cereals.

To get the most from the currently available ­herbicides, timing of ­application needs to be precise with pre and early post-emergence offering the best route to successful weed control this season.

Ciaran Collins is a Teagasc crop specialist.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

This year's winter cereals are the cleanest I have ever seen

New research shows fall in fertiliser usage on farms
An overall harvest of 2.2 million tonnes is forecast for 2018 - down from 2.3 million tonnes last year. Photo: O'Gorman Photography

Cereals harvest forecast to be 100,000t down on 2017
Cotton left over from last years harvest is seen in a field near Wakita, Oklahoma, U.S., May 11, 2018. Picture taken May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Cotton makes a comeback in US Plains as farmers sour on wheat

Why the omens look good for some rapid growth in late spring crops
Ireland imports approximately 60-70pc of the grain it needs to feed livestock. Photo: Roger Jones

Grain growers calls for auditing system to track all grain traded in Ireland
Alan Lucas cutting maize in Ballymacormack, Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Massive hike in maize plantings driven by dairy farmers


Top Stories

Auditors have been visiting farms across the EU

The curious case of the cow that got paid on the double
Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

'We cannot ask people to do more and pay less' – Concerns remain over CAP...
Tim Moynihan and his daughter Doreen travelled to Rwanda to see the transformational impact the last cow in his former dairy herd is making having gifted her to a Rwandan family. Picture Sean Curtin True Media.

'I think she recognised me' - Kerry farmer’s delight over impact last cow on his...
Jim Moriarty says the proposed route go through his only silage field

Greenway will leave my only silage field good for nothing - Kerry farmer
Robotic milking has reduced the need to be present for the dairy milking routine.

Jim O'Brien: I've seen the future of farming and it's robotic

Farmer appeals for information about his stolen John Deere
A number of safeguards have been put in place to ensure the system cannot be abused under the new Fair Deal overhaul

Fair Deal legislation for farm families due within weeks