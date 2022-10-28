Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Some US Farms Are So Dry the Dirt Is Repelling Fertiliser

A farmer supervises the harvesting of soybean fields in Waynesfield, Ohio, US, on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2022. Soybean futures declined in Chicago as shallow rivers because of drought make it difficult for barges to transport the domestic harvest to ports, leading to a potential buildup of local inventories. Photographer: Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg Expand

Close

A farmer supervises the harvesting of soybean fields in Waynesfield, Ohio, US, on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2022. Soybean futures declined in Chicago as shallow rivers because of drought make it difficult for barges to transport the domestic harvest to ports, leading to a potential buildup of local inventories. Photographer: Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg

A farmer supervises the harvesting of soybean fields in Waynesfield, Ohio, US, on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2022. Soybean futures declined in Chicago as shallow rivers because of drought make it difficult for barges to transport the domestic harvest to ports, leading to a potential buildup of local inventories. Photographer: Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg

A farmer supervises the harvesting of soybean fields in Waynesfield, Ohio, US, on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2022. Soybean futures declined in Chicago as shallow rivers because of drought make it difficult for barges to transport the domestic harvest to ports, leading to a potential buildup of local inventories. Photographer: Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg

Kim Chipman and Dominic Carey

Drought is rapidly expanding across America's crop belt, making it so dry that in some fields fertiliser is evaporating from the soil and plants are struggling to emerge from the ground.

Almost three-quarters of the US's winter wheat growing area is in moderate to intense drought, according to the latest government data. That's a record high based on records going back to 2000. Dryness this time of year not only stunts the growth of winter wheat, but can hamper fertilizer applications on fields for crops to be planted in the spring -- both of which could reduce crop yields and push prices higher.

Most Watched

Privacy