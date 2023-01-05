Six tips to reduce risk in what’s set to be a testing year for tillage farmers

The recent Teagasc Outlook Webinar makes for some interesting reading. While the average incomes achieved on tillage farms were good in 2022, the outlook for harvest 2023 is a bit more concerning.

Input prices increased dramatically in 2022 — with fertiliser up 195pc, green diesel up 80pc on average, white diesel up by 40%, electricity up 44pc and feed for livestock up 28pc. But these were more than offset by grain price achieved, which resulted in an increase of 34pc in gross margin over 2021.

Winter wheat gross margins were up by €500/ha, spring barley was up by €450/ha and winter barley was up by €235/ha. Overall, 90pc of farmers earned a positive margin.

However the figures also showed significant variation between farmers, with high-margin farmers achieving €1,350/ha but low-margin farms only achieving €95/ha, with the average at €745/ha.

There is a lot of uncertainty over grain prices in 2023, with many predicting a decrease due to many factors including a ‘hangover’ effect form the prices of 2022. The likelihood is that prices at harvest will be somewhat lower than last year, but input prices will be as high overall as in 2022, although there is likely to be some difference between the different items.

Some farmers have already forward bought fertiliser at 2022 prices, we will not know for a few months yet whether or not this was a prudent decision.

Crop planning and budgeting are difficult as there are a number of influences outside your control.

The best you can do is to try to control what is inside the farm gate. Over the next few weeks there are decisions that can be made to reduce the risk.

​

Assess winter crops

While many crops have escaped the worst of the winter weather, some have bald patches in areas, so a decision will have to be made at some stage whether to stick with the crop or re-sow.

This decision should be based on the potential return from the field, given the cost of inputs.

In my experience, where there are only a few bare patches in a field, it rarely pays to re-sow, especially if growers reduce input costs accordingly. If you have more than 100 plants/m2 (150 for two-row barley) and they are evenly spaced, stick with them.

​

Crop choice

The new Teagasc Costs and Returns booklet, published later this month, clearly shows that the new protein payment scheme will have a very positive effect on the margins that can be achieved by beans or peas, so if your land or rotation is suitable, these crops are worth consideration.

​

Fertiliser costs

With yields in some winter crops already compromised, the amount of fertiliser applied needs to be carefully planned.

Last year there was plenty of advice to apply nitrogen up to the optimum Break Even Ratio (BER) — the point above which the response in yield terms is not economic.

This BER needs to be re-assessed for many crops again this year, given that both the yield potential and harvest price are likely to be lower than 2022.

​

Spring sowing

With poor weather at drilling time in the autumn, some fields that were planned to be drilled in winter wheat didn’t get planted. Some of these fields will be sown in the spring with the winter wheat seed.

In my experience unless conditions are ideal in late January and early February and we get a good growing season, these crops struggle to pay.

​

Soil testing

Under the new nitrates regulations, any tillage fields that don’t have up-to-date soil tests are assumed as Index 4 for phosphorus, so carry out tests as soon as possible, especially if you intend to import organic manure.

The new Fertiliser Register will come in at some stage this year, so it is vital to have test results for all fields so as to properly plan your fertiliser allowances.

​

New rules

Make sure you are aware of all the new rules and regulations coming into place with the new CAP schemes.

Most tillage farmers will have lower payments due to convergence but there are opportunities in the new protein payment scheme, which has a minimum payment of €350/ha to claw back some of the losses.

The Straw Incorporation Measure is also available again in 2023 and is a guaranteed income for your straw.

​

Many experts reckon 2023 will be a tricky year for tillage farmers, but with a bit of planning you may be able to reduce the risks.

​

Shay Phelan is a Teagasc crops and potato specialist, based at Oak Park, Co Carlow