Six tips to reduce risk in what’s set to be a testing year for tillage farmers

There are a number of influences outside your control, but you can try to control what is inside the farm-gate

Margins: Beans and peas are worth consideration. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Shay Phelan

The recent Teagasc Outlook Webinar makes for some interesting reading. While the average incomes achieved on tillage farms were good in 2022, the outlook for harvest 2023 is a bit more concerning.

Input prices increased dramatically in 2022 — with fertiliser up 195pc, green diesel up 80pc on average, white diesel up by 40%, electricity up 44pc and feed for livestock up 28pc. But these were more than offset by grain price achieved, which resulted in an increase of 34pc in gross margin over 2021.

