Shay Phelan: Tips on forward selling and other ways to reduce the rising risk on farms

Farmers have rarely, if ever, been as exposed financially as they are now, given the soaring cost of inputs.

Some of the farmers I have met around the country at Teagasc spring crop walks have taken steps to reduce this risk by forward selling grain.

They have sold at various different prices, many of which look poor now, although the decisions looked prudent at the time.

Some have said that they are going to forward sell some but are waiting for grain to hit a certain price before they sell, which can be a dangerous game as it may never hit that price.

Many, to my surprise, have done nothing at all and are waiting until harvest to see what price they will receive for their crops.

This is very risky indeed, but I can understand that if farmers were burned before, they are reluctant to forward-sell again.

But in these uncertain times, with multiple factors affecting the market, there is no guarantee that prices won’t drop.

Quite a few farmers expect prices to remain high for 2022, but are worried about a scenario of even higher input prices next year and a grain price collapse.

Most are talking of taking advantage of the forward prices that will be available at drilling and selling a portion of the crop to at least cover the fertiliser and seed cost.

Oilseed rape, with forward prices in excess of €700/t for harvest 2023, looks particularly attractive.

There are other options farmers can take to lower costs and reduce the risk, starting with crop choice.

Beans, oats and spring barley are cheaper to grow than winter wheat and winter barley.

Also, crops grown after break crops usually have less disease pressure and need less nitrogen.

Organic manures can also reduce the amount of artificial fertilisers required, and a growing number of farmers are equipped to apply slurries to winter crops in the spring to maximise their effect.

Variety choice also plays a role in reducing costs: crops that have good straw characteristics and disease profile will be cheaper to grow.

The winter wheat variety Bennington, for example, is prone to yellow rust, which can increase fungicide costs by €40-50/ha.

Cover cropping is a good way to trap nutrients in the soil that remain after harvest as well as helping to improve soil structure — reducing the costs in next year’s spring crops.

The straw chopping scheme can recycle phosphorous and potassium to the soil, again reducing spend on fertiliser.

Once you sow a crop there is only so much that you can do after that to reduce inputs before yield starts to be affected, so plan early.

Another issue that raised its head at the meetings was the new Nitrates Directive (SI 113 of 2022 in case you want to look it up), which was signed into law in March. For tillage farmers there are two new rules (pages 20 & 23) that are raising concern.

Firstly, the requirement to stubble cultivate all land after harvest this year. Farmers are required to shallow cultivate the soil or sow a crop within seven days of baling of straw.

Where straw is chopped, again shallow cultivation or sowing must take place within seven days of harvest. In all cases cultivation or sowing must take place within 14 days of harvest.

The idea of this measure is to prevent nitrates leaching into ground water or surface run-off of phosphorous into watercourses.

The second issue involves late-harvested crops (eg beet, potatoes, maize) or late-harvested spring cereal crops, where a minimum buffer of 6m must be in place to protect any intersecting watercourses, to prevent pollution.

While these new regulations will add more pressure to growers at a very busy time, failure to adhere to them could put your Single Farm Payment at risk.

Shay Phelan is a Teagasc crops and potato specialist, based at Oak Park, Co Carlow