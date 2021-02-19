Shay Phelan: How to save money by applying fertiliser when your crops actually need it

Timing is everything: ­It is vital to know when to spread fertiliser on winter barley. Photo: Roger Jones

Most winter crop have come through the winter relatively unscathed, although some crops have been affected by the weather and pests.

Many growers are getting ready to spread fertilisers on crops like oilseed rape and winter barley in the coming weeks.

Most crops will receive a compound fertilisers that will balance the phosphorous and potassium requirements that are important to promote root growth and tiller production, while they will also receive some nitrogen to stimulate growth.

Before you commit to spreading fertilisers to crops, there are three simple rules to follow to get maximum effect from the fertiliser and to minimise losses.

■ Beware of soil temperatures — at low soil temperatures ie, below 6°C, there will be little growth, so there is no requirement for fertilisers;

■ Soil trafficability — fields must be dry enough to drive on; if the field is saturated the crop will not grow and the fertiliser is in danger of being lost to watercourses or anaerobic losses;

■ Weather conditions — again if a poor weather is forecast there is little point in applying fertilisers as the risk of losses increases.

If conditions are suitable for spreading, assess the crops before any fertiliser is used.

Oilseed rape stores nitrogen in the leaves so we should assess how much leaf is present before deciding on the total amount needed.

A simple green area index GAI assessment can be carried using a phone app which uses live pictures from the crop to assess the amount of leaf in the crop.

A GAI reading of 1.0 indicates that there is approximately 50kg/ha of N already in the crop; this is a real saving in N cost.

Crops with less than 1.0 GAI will need N as soon as possible to stimulate growth within the crop.

Where the GAI is more than 1.0 you can delay first N applications until early March.

Applying early N on to big crops will increase lodging pressure and the crop can grow a canopy that is too dense, which will reflect a lot of the sunlight away from the leaves when it flower in April. This can in turn reduce yield.

In winter barley fields many crops are looking quite good, and again the question for many is when do we start spreading N?

Research work from Oak Park has shown over the years that the ideal timing is in early March with approximately one quarter of the total N requirement. This application is required to aid tiller survival.

Again crops should be assessed to see if there are enough tillers there already; if there are, then there is no rush, but if tiller numbers are low and the crop is starting to look off-colour, there is no disadvantage in spreading fertiliser now.

Richie Hackett’s work shows that where N was used early ie, late February, these crops tended to grow lush, dense canopies but that they didn’t tend to yield any better that those crops that received their first N application a week to 10 days later.

However, for those who want to spread workload over the next few weeks there is some confidence, if conditions are suitable, that applying N in the coming week or so will not result in any significant yield penalty.

The second application of N will normally be around growth stage 30-31, which will be approximately three weeks later, with the final application before growth stage 32.

For winter wheat, the first application of fertilisers can wait until mid-March unless the crop is very thin or backward, in which case the first application should go on in early March.

For winter oats again the first application of N can wait until growth stage 30; recent research from Oak Park has shown that a 50:50 split of the overall N gives the best return, with the second application at growth stage 31-32.

With the price of fertiliser rising over recent weeks, this should highlight the need for getting them on when they are required by the different crops and when the conditions are suitable.

