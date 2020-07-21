Seed money - the Meath farm striking oil with an unusual crop

Camelina is still a relatively unknown product in Ireland, but it is highly-prized in many countries across the globe. Jack Rogers is trying hard to raise its profile here.

"It's better known in Europe and the Middle East, where it's better known as Golden Pleasure," he says. "The seed is seen as a super-seed.

"It's as close as you can get to something that's almost wild. There has been so little done to it, despite it being around for millennia.

"It was found in a mummified body in Lake Constance in Switzerland. His last meal was camelina, so that shows how much they thought of it."

Expand Close Pressing issue: Robbie Fitzsimons fills a bottle of Irish rapeseed oil in Newgrange Gold's headquarters in Crewbane, Slane, Co Meath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pressing issue: Robbie Fitzsimons fills a bottle of Irish rapeseed oil in Newgrange Gold's headquarters in Crewbane, Slane, Co Meath

One of those growing camelina for Jack is David Hobson, who runs a tillage farm in Warrenstown, Co Meath alongside his father, John.

David says that although the crop is relatively low-yielding, it requires very little inputs and it is a low risk for diseases and pests, which makes it attractive to grow.

"We've been growing oilseed rape since the 1980s. Camelina is another crop in the rotation that helps keep diseases, pests and weeds away, because you're using different active ingredients," he says.

"It is a cheap crop to grow - we only spread 75kg of nitrogen on 20 acres, while it's only got one fungicide spray and no herbicide has been applied so far."

According to David, the biggest cost when it comes to growing camelina is the seed, and this, he says, is still relatively cheap.

It has a short growing period, usually sown in April and harvested in late July or early August.

Expand Close High-tech: Jack Rogers (right) and David Hobson examine a grain cleaning and drying facility at Warrenstown farm in Drumree, Co Meath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp High-tech: Jack Rogers (right) and David Hobson examine a grain cleaning and drying facility at Warrenstown farm in Drumree, Co Meath

David is still learning about the best management of the crop and how to make more gains growing it.

Camelina is grown in both Iran and Finland, which show how diverse it can be, he says.

"We know it is very drought-resistant - it thrived in 2018 and this year. We sowed it in April and May, and it kept growing. It is not a fussy crop."

David says camelina is ideal if you want to put something in the rotation before getting your land ready for winter wheat or winter barley.

"The sowing rate was quite high this year, with too much seed going into the ground, which was a mistake but that worked out well for us," he says. "It meant the weeds were quite small, but it's a clean enough crop.

"The biggest challenge is harvesting the crop. The seeds are tiny, so when you're harvesting it you're taking in all the trash as well, so that's why the cleaner is really handy, it gets rid of all the shells, stones, wheat seeds etc."

Further, the Hobsons installed a drying and cleaning system in Warrenstown, where they process the seed for Jack, who then processes it further.

Although Jack Rogers now runs the family business Newgrange Gold, pressing and selling cooking oils in Slane, Co Meath, it wasn't always the obvious career path for him to take.

"I studied Agricultural Science in UCD before qualifying as a barrister but decided that the law wasn't for me," he says.

Despite growing up in Dublin, he had a love for the countryside after his father John, a barrister and former attorney general, bought a farm near Slane, Co Meath in the early 1990s.

The family spent most weekends and summers on the farm and initially his father kept a suckler herd, before growing oilseed rape; the initial intention was to use it as a biofuel but then decided it was better to use it as a cooking ingredient.

Jack explains that they started off producing rapeseed oil and pressing it in 2010, using a production unit they built on the farm by two workers, Ian Downey and Tommy Gorman. They were then introduced to a more unusual crop.

"Dad then came across camelina sativa through Michael Hoey of Country Crest [a big horticultural company]," Jack says.

"They had a shed of it and we said we'd press it for them. So, we pressed it and put it in a bottle. We thought there would be something in it because of its high omega-3 content and there is a lot of vitamin E in it as well."

Health benefits

Jack is trying to grow the market for camelina.

"The market for speciality oilseeds is growing, but it's coming from a small base. There are only four to five million people living in Ireland, which is tiny, and of those people, only 1pc of people will be interested in buying our product," he says.

Camelina is a flowering plant, part of the brassicaceae family that also includes mustard and cabbage. According Jack, its oil is nutrient-dense, with 30 times more omega-3 than olive oil, while it also has high amounts of fatty acids, which are essential for heart health.

"It has a stronger taste than most oils and works well with a bit of olive oil, or beetroot. I know people who will just take a teaspoon of it in the morning," he says.

According to Jack, many consumers find it helpful in the treatment of conditions such as psoriasis or eczema.

"Omega-3 is very important as it is great for fighting inflammation," he says.

"A new study from the University of Eastern Finland shows that camelina sativa oil reduces the formation of fatty acid derivatives that may be harmful to cardiovascular health."

Tillage

Today, Jack and the family have outsourced the growing of crops for the business and despite the introduction of camelina, plain oilseed rape production still makes up over 90pc of the business - they produce around 120,000 litres a year.

"We came to the conclusion we'd never be able to grow enough rape or camelina to keep up production, so we enlisted other farmers to grow it for us," Jack says.

"We also ran into problems with our ground with weeds and were advised to sow grass in it for a number of years by an advisor, to give it break."

In total, there are around 150-200 acres of oilseed rape, including camelina, grown for producing oil every year for the Rogers business, which, according to Jack, is yielding 300-500t of seed depending on the year.

From a practical point of view, when it came to processing camelina, the crushing and pressing processes are the same as for rapeseed, but as it's a relatively unknown crop in Ireland, they are still learning about the best conditions for growing it.

"While we are only selling 10,000l of camelina and other rapeseed infused oils at the moment on an annual basis, they are still important products for us as they are a premium product and help us expand our range of oils."

Camelina is stocked by a number of restaurants, but Jack has had more success selling it to retail, with SuperValu and Tesco now stocking it nationwide.

When it comes to the future Jack is keeping his feet on the ground.

"Our number one goal is survival", he says. "I want to nail down what we're doing and make sure we get it right - you have to walk before you can run. I'm looking at getting involved in the export market, but selling as a private label under a recognised brand. We don't have the marketing budget to start selling under our own banner abroad."