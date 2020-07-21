Farming

Farming

Seed money - the Meath farm striking oil with an unusual crop

Newgrange Gold has found a niche growing camelina and pressing speciality oil from its seed

Prize crops: Jack Rodgers, manager of Newgrange Gold, holds a bottle of Camelina 'Wild Flax' oil in a field of camelina crop in Tara, Co. Meath. Photos: Damien Eagers Expand
Pressing issue: Robbie Fitzsimons fills a bottle of Irish rapeseed oil in Newgrange Gold's headquarters in Crewbane, Slane, Co Meath Expand
High-tech: Jack Rogers (right) and David Hobson examine a grain cleaning and drying facility at Warrenstown farm in Drumree, Co Meath Expand
David Hobson examines a field of camelina crop in Tara, Co Meath Expand

Prize crops: Jack Rodgers, manager of Newgrange Gold, holds a bottle of Camelina 'Wild Flax' oil in a field of camelina crop in Tara, Co. Meath. Photos: Damien Eagers

Pressing issue: Robbie Fitzsimons fills a bottle of Irish rapeseed oil in Newgrange Gold's headquarters in Crewbane, Slane, Co Meath

High-tech: Jack Rogers (right) and David Hobson examine a grain cleaning and drying facility at Warrenstown farm in Drumree, Co Meath

David Hobson examines a field of camelina crop in Tara, Co Meath

Michael Keaveny

Camelina is still a relatively unknown product in Ireland, but it is highly-prized in many countries across the globe. Jack Rogers is trying hard to raise its profile here.

"It's better known in Europe and the Middle East, where it's better known as Golden Pleasure," he says. "The seed is seen as a super-seed.

"It's as close as you can get to something that's almost wild. There has been so little done to it, despite it being around for millennia.