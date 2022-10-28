Seed Giant Bayer Shortens Corn Stalks to Withstand Extreme Winds

Corn is harvested from a field on Hodgen Farm in Roachdale, Indiana, U.S. October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston/File Photo

With corn stalks facing greater risks of being toppled by extreme winds, Bayer AG is working to make the plants shorter.

So-called short-stature corn will grow around five feet (1.5 meters) to seven feet, compared with the traditional height of 9-to-12 feet, said Bob Reiter, head of research and development for Bayer's crop science division.