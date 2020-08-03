Secondary growth and heavy rain pile pressure on tillage farmers

Old and New Padge Howard Farmer from Bellewstown with his Claas rig on his Winter barley Farm Pic Seamus Farrelly

Secondary growth in spring barley, an increased disease threat, and poor weather have combined to pile pressure on embattled tillage farmers.

Heavy rain brought combines to a halt across much of the country over the holiday weekend as growers struggled to get the last of the winter barley harvested.

With the first of the spring barley coming ready to cut this week there are mounting concerns that secondary growth in crops is going to make for very difficult harvesting conditions.

Although excellent spring barley crops are reported in Cork, Waterford and south Tipperary, secondary growth is a major concern in Leinster.

Michael Hennessy of Teagasc said difficulties with secondary growth in spring barley were more prevalent from Carlow north, but he said the incidence varied from field to field.

Mr Hennessy said crops that were badly impacted by the drought in April and May have been the worst affected by secondary growth.

Malting barley growers will be particularly hard hit by the current harvest difficulties. Crops that make it past the stringent quality specifications could still struggle to make the low protein cut-offs for malting.

Malting barley suitable for distilling has a maximum protein limit of 9.3pc, while the limit for brewing is 10.8pc.

However, malting barley growers maintain that few crops will manage to reach these thresholds as protein levels in winter barley harvested recently were as high as 13pc and 14pc.

To add to growers woes, there have been reports of an increased incidence of fusarium in crops, as well as some sprouting.

In addition, Boortmalt has still not specified what percentage of contracted malting barley it will take this year.

Growers have expressed concerns that Boortmalt could cut intakes of malting barley from contracted growers by as much as 40pc.

On a more positive note, the early indications are that winter oilseed rape crops are yielding between 1.8t/ac and 2t/ac.

Yields from winter oats have been more mixed. Generally, crops are yielding 3.25-3.5t/ac, but some areas have recorded as low as 2.5t/ac.

Maize crops are also said to be looking very good, with some eight-foot-tall already.

Meanwhile, farmers report more enquiries for straw this week. Prices range from €16 to €20 for 4x4 bales out of the field.

