Scientists have identified a new technique to help plants grow with less water.

Scientists find way to grow plants with less water

Crop irrigation is estimated to account for around 70% of freshwater use on the planet.

A team at the University of Glasgow has developed a way of speeding up the opening and closing of the stomata – pores in the leaves of plants – through which carbon dioxide (CO2) enters for photosynthesis.

Researchers used a synthetic, light-activated ion channel engineered from plant and algal virus proteins.

Plants lose most of their water through stomata and previous attempts to reduce water usage by manipulating these pores has generally come at a cost in CO2 uptake, the team said.

But the plants engineered at Glasgow showed improved growth while conserving water use.

The modified plants grew as normal, and substantially better, under typical field conditions, fixing more CO2 while losing less water to the atmosphere.