Richard Hackett: We must seize this golden chance to re-establish a potato seed industry

A cold dry spring can give a great chance to catch up on work around the farm, and so far, the 2021 season has been quite compliant, once the rain stopped.

One crop where the planting season really is still waiting to begin is potatoes. There is a bit of a ‘calm before the storm’ vibe about the potato industry.

Land is drying out and warming up, planters are being greased up and destoners getting primed for action, and very soon 20,000 tonnes of the finest seed will be placed in long, GPS-guided, arrow-straight rows.

This is where the storm is brewing. Most of the seed going into the ground in the next few weeks originated from Scotland, as usual.

However, political and democratic decisions taken by others on other shores have dictated that this option is no longer available. Next year we won’t have Scotland as a source for potato seed.

The question everyone involved in the industry should be asking is, where will next year’s seed come from?

One option is to whinge, demand ‘action’ from the government and seek derogations from others — a kind of ‘King Canute’ option: I don’t like it, so it has to stop.

Another option is to go to the Netherlands, the world’s greatest traders in potato seed (greatest traders in any commodity) to secure our seed supplies.

Health standards

But they don’t grow our varieties, they are far away for a bulky commodity, and their relationship with plant health standards is… well, anyway, best not to dwell.

If only we could think of an island somewhere, with low disease and pest levels, very high health status, extremely low concentration of potato production and a tradition and knowledge base in growing high-quality potato seed, that would be great…

Within living memory, Ireland has gone from being a significant seed exporter — bringing in millions of much-needed foreign currency and garnering an international reputation for producing high-quality, high-health-status potato seed — to a ‘fattening unit’ of the Scottish seed industry.

This has been allowed happen. It wasn’t a major decision, it wasn’t a policy change — just no one has been charged with looking at the wider potato industry for the last 30 years and it just evolved that way.

But the fundamentals haven’t changed: the cool, moist climate we are blessed with is very good for potatoes and not very good for potatoes’ enemies: aphids, viruses, pests, soil- and water-borne diseases.

The Achilles heel of the potato industry here is the requirement for longer growing seasons for bulking up our late-maturing varieties.

But seed production does not need a long bulking-up period, so harvesting occurs in early autumn, rather than the mid-winter slop-fest the industry has become accustomed to.

The infrastructure required for seed production is exactly the same as the infrastructure for ware production.

Many in the industry with a vested interest in maintaining the status quo have been explaining why a seed industry won’t work.

Their other reasons include: we can’t control aphids anymore; the pesticides are not available (wrong, we have the same arsenal of aphicide available as any European country); we can’t grow good seed in Ireland (how different are we to Scotland?)

The potato industry in Ireland has been handed a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

A re-established seed industry could well become a huge export, if we seize the chance now and start a development programme.

A new industry will take training, field research, storage research, infrastructural investment, watertight supply contracts and trust.

These are not attributes that we normally associate with the potato sector. Mistrust, broken deals, chasing the quick buck and sharp practice have got the industry in the mess it is in.

When the dairy industry saw past the removal of quotas in the early noughties, the export opportunity was made obvious, and plans were put in place. The results are there now for all to see.

We have exactly the same situation with a potato seed industry now: we have a natural climatic advantage, we have land available, expertise can be made available, as can infrastructure and research back-up.

Plant based foods are in vogue and likely to stay that way, given climate change concerns.

All we need is a bit of vision, a bit of co-operation and a bit of trust. If only.

Richard Hackett is an agronomist based in north County Dublin. He is a member of the ITCA

Online Editors