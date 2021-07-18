Farming

Richard Hackett: Just because someone is willing to  pay over the odds for land doesn’t mean it’s worth that price

The rental/leasing market is the gift that keeps on giving to those who are in the lucky position of owning land and having queues of people lining up to pay them ever more rent and ever more favourable terms and conditions for their asset. Picture: Roger Jones Expand

Richard Hackett

As we head towards the harvest, crops in general look to have great potential.

They have enjoyed a very compliant season. Moisture when they needed it; dry weather when they needed it and heat when they needed it. It hasn’t even been a hard year for disease. Its been a real Goldilocks year for cereal crops (so far).

It also appears that strong prices are going to be maintained into the harvest. All we need now is a dry harvest and 2021 could be one of the oh-so-scarce ‘good years’ for crop production.

