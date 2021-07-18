Richard Hackett: Just because someone is willing to  pay over the odds for land doesn’t mean it’s worth that price

As we head towards the harvest, crops in general look to have great potential.

They have enjoyed a very compliant season. Moisture when they needed it; dry weather when they needed it and heat when they needed it. It hasn’t even been a hard year for disease. Its been a real Goldilocks year for cereal crops (so far).

It also appears that strong prices are going to be maintained into the harvest. All we need now is a dry harvest and 2021 could be one of the oh-so-scarce ‘good years’ for crop production.

Assuming this turns out to be the case, mainly as the alternative is too depressing a thought to even entertain, the tillage sector will be in good stead in a few months’ time. While a good year is what we all strive for, and not before time, it does bring some challenges as well as benefits.

High prices and high returns bring about a few reactions in growers: increase acreage; invest in shiny metal and to invest in the existing holding.

Increasing in acreage is likely to be the least profitable outcome in the long run.

If a grower has a good year, normally so has every other grower in the area, and given the steady amount of ‘good years other sectors have enjoyed over the last few years, there are plenty of people out there looking for a very finite amount of land.

The rental/leasing market is the gift that keeps on giving to those who are in the lucky position of owning land and having queues of people lining up to pay them ever more rent and ever more favourable terms and conditions for their asset.

Just because someone else is willing to put their business at risk to pay over the odds for land doesn’t mean the land its worth that price. Sometimes the best option is to leave it to them.

The next reaction to a good year often is to go shopping for some shiny metal. This reaction is often tied up to the first reaction. If we had more land, we’d make more money, but we need more machinery to work that land.

We treat big machinery as a sign of success of a business, and indeed if a business can invest huge sums in such depreciating assets, it has to have something going for it. In reality though, big complicated machinery is a clear demonstration of the failure of the food industry over the last 30 years.

The reason is the food production industry puts absolutely no value on the labour that goes into the production of food.

The result is less people are attracted to the industry as a viable career option. Less people doing an ever-increasing amount of work doesn’t compute, so big complicated machinery is brought in to address this conundrum.

There is also the real fear that the upfront cost is not the only real ‘cost’ of big machinery. We have overseen the collapse of soil fertility in recent decades and the realisation is dawning that the weight of machinery we are inflicting on our soils is a significant factor in this soil degradation. It is my hope that in the not too distant a future we will cringe at the thought of putting these 10-20t tanks onto our delicate soils to carry out the most basic of functions.

The third reaction to a good year is to invest in the existing business. This involves investing in soil fertility, liming, land drainage, gates and roadways.

Planting a few hedgerows or trees or management of existing hedgerows and trees also gives great satisfaction. These activities have recently become tied up in schemes with strict terms and conditions but you don’t need a scheme to plant a hedge or a tree, a spade is all that really is needed. Such Investment bears more long term results and allow for a more sustainable, profitable and more satisfying business in the long term.

However, the most important facet of a business that should get due care and consideration in a good year are the people working the farm and the families in the background providing backup to these people; providing the late dinners, the cross country sprint to collect parts, the listening ear when things go bad.

All businesses are about people and farming is particularly dependant on people. In a good year, these are the ones that should be rewarded. The last few years have been tough for tillage production and for those involved in the sector that persevered, they deserve the fruits of a good year. At this point, we don’t know what the harvest will bring, but at least so far the omens are good.

Enjoy, and enjoy the fruits of your labour. It’s well deserved.

Richard Hackett is an Agronomist based in North County Dublin and is a member of the ACA and ITCA