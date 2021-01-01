Richard Hackett: Why we need a robust home-grown potato industry

A comment over the Christmas break by the Minister for the Environment, Eamon Ryan, that we might not be able to grow potatoes in Ireland due to climate change generated a lot of feedback, most of it negative.

The climate change issue is getting more complex as more data accumulates. The idea that climate change will cause some areas to go dry, and other areas to go wet, is being overly simplistic and does not help anyone in preparing for the changes that are coming.

To prove his point, the Minister cited 2018 as a typical example of what to expect in a future drier climate.

However, he neglected to describe the root cause of the wet weather we have endured since, in 2019 and 2020. Talk to Donegal growers, who still a huge proportion of their potatoes still in the ground or salvaged from the muck over the last month. I think they would opt for a dry climate requiring irrigation rather than what they have endured over the last two years. It’s a lot easier to put it on than take it off is a common refrain.

It is a common fault of climate change doom-sayers to cite examples suit their arguments, while completely ignoring instances of weather that don’t.

Equally, it’s a common fault of climate change deniers to point out that weather is always changeable. This allows them to conveniently ignore the obvious trends of the ever more variable and ever more extreme weather events that we are enduring

Polarised

People’s positions around climate change are getting more polarised and intransigent. In such an environment, it’s very difficult to map a future for the agricultural sector, and in this case, the potato sector in particular.

If we were to accept the Minister’s argument that the climate will indeed become too dry and hot for potato production along the east coast, we could plan for that. We could move potato production westwards; there is some fantastic land in Mayo, Galway and Donegal that in years gone by was classified as excellent potato land.

Perhaps we could engineer a solution; we could canal water from the west to the east to irrigate crops in the east coast.

You may well ask would we spend so much on such interventions, especially when our potato industry is already in crisis because of competition from cheap imports?

The answer is if the east coast of Ireland becomes too dry for potatoes, other areas from which we and many other countries currently import potatoes from — the east of England, Belgium and the Netherlands — would be much worse off.

Potatoes could become a huge export opportunity for Irish farming — we could be pulling out milking parlours to install cold stores instead!.

Such ideas are of course fanciful, for now.

At present, it would be nonsense to try and move an entire industry from the east to the west, or invest billions on an irrigation system to help supply a market that currently isn’t there. That doesn’t mean we don’t prepare for a changing climate.

Robust

We need to make our potato industry more robust and flexible by developing new varieties, and a brand of potatoes not dependent on variety.

We need to entice new growers to the industry and overcome the huge risks it entails.

Also, we need to restart basic research into potato production in Ireland.

For instance, in 2018 when there were huge questions over the requirement for irrigation, the only relevant information was from the early 1970s.

We have absolutely no idea of how modern varieties react to irrigation, or how destoned soil absorbs artificially applied water.

Last May and June, during our mini-drought, plenty of potato land was irrigated. It appears that this land was a lot more difficult to harvest later when the weather broke. Why is this the case and can we overcome it? When is, or is there even, a right time to irrigate potatoes?

Information

Growers are spending thousands on irrigation and yet there is no unbiased information available to guide them.

Minister Ryan’s comments should provoke a discussion on the future of all our agricultural sectors, including potato production.

We don’t know exactly how a changing climate will alter our ability to feed ourselves. That doesn’t mean we sit on the fence and shout at one another. We need to build flexibility, robustness and guarantees into our food supply systems. That process has to begin now.