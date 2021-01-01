Farming

Richard Hackett: Why we need a robust home-grown potato industry

Rooster potatoes being harvested in Co. Meath last autumn. PHOTO: Damien Eagers Expand

Rooster potatoes being harvested in Co. Meath last autumn. PHOTO: Damien Eagers

Richard Hackett

A comment over the Christmas break by the Minister for the Environment, Eamon Ryan, that we might not be able to grow potatoes in Ireland due to climate change generated a lot of feedback, most of it negative.

The climate change issue is getting more complex as more data accumulates. The idea that climate change will cause some areas to go dry, and other areas to go wet, is being overly simplistic and does not help anyone in preparing for the changes that are coming.

To prove his point, the Minister cited 2018 as a typical example of what to expect in a future drier climate.

