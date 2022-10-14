Farming

Richard Hackett: Why the scales are tilting back in favour of spring barley

Spring barley has fallen behind winter wheat and winter barley in the popularity stakes, but there are good reasons to turn to it this year

Viable alternative: Variety improvement has been a hallmark of spring barley over the last 20 years. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Richard Hackett

The previous two autumn sowing seasons were a complete joy to work in, with continuous dry days to allow sowing and establishment proceed at pace.

This year normal service has resumed, with broken weather resulting in more complex decisions to be made, the result of which will only become apparent next spring.

