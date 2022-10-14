Richard Hackett: Why the scales are tilting back in favour of spring barley

The previous two autumn sowing seasons were a complete joy to work in, with continuous dry days to allow sowing and establishment proceed at pace.

This year normal service has resumed, with broken weather resulting in more complex decisions to be made, the result of which will only become apparent next spring.

When the weather is glorious like it was a few weeks ago and the forecast is for more of the same, decisions are easy: keep her lit.

When the weather is atrocious and the fields are waterlogged, again decisions are easy: park the machinery and find somewhere warm and dry to hide.

It’s when conditions are ‘iffy at best’ that the stress levels rise. Mucking in crops in October may be fine if the temperature remains high and conditions subsequently dry up and improve, but if the weather turns wet and cold, it could be a long winter nursing sick crops that already have incurred severe yield penalty.

To keep going or to stop and wait for better weather, that is the question.

And the risk is significantly increased this year with such high production costs. Sick crops cost more and yield less; this can’t be tolerated in the current climate.

On the other hand, winter crops traditionally out-yield spring crops, and tonnes pay the bills. Hence the stress. How can we manage this risk and try to relieve the stress?

In the north-east of the country, we have developed an allergy against spring barley; it is only considered when all other options have been exhausted. Up against the barnstorming winter wheat and equally fashionable winter barley, it doesn’t stand a chance.

But I’m beginning to wonder should the calculus be revisited in this decision?

Variety improvement has been a hallmark of spring barley over the last 20 years — not something we can say for many other crops.

Also there are two issues to consider as we face into another year of high fertiliser prices.

Where land was stubble-cultivated last July into August, there is often a huge amount of greenery present. This greenery is nitrogen in the pocket, enough to meet a third of a spring barley crop’s requirement next year if handled correctly.

Secondly we have significant changes in the way slurry is being calculated on high-stocked dairy farms. Each cow accounts for more N and each cube of slurry exported accounts for less.

This means a lot more slurry will have to be exported off farm to comply with regulations. Available stubble next spring could be prime real estate for a dairy farmer under pressure to balance the books.

So the poor relation becomes a viable alternative: a crop that has performed consistently over many years, where a significant proportion of its nutrient requirement could be met between overwinter cover and slurry.

Some land doesn’t suit spring cropping, and spring barley reduces options for oilseed rape next autumn.

However, when the alternative is constantly jumping gates over the next four months looking at a weak crop being annihilated by slugs, crows and wet, the option to park the sower now and head for the fire may not be such a bad decision after all.

Richard Hackett is an agronomist based in North Co Dublin, and a member of the ITCA and ACA