Richard Hackett: Why the EU’s proposed new pesticide control rules are all pain for little gain

The EU is going too far in its control of pesticides. The Commission is updating the 2009 Sustainable Use Directive and upgrading it to a regulation.

So far so normal: more rules, more red tape around the use of pesticide.

In fairness, the use of pesticides does have an impact on the environment and it is right and proper that their use is monitored and controlled.

The issue with the proposals is how far they go in their desire to control and limit the use of pesticides.

Outside of agricultural use, the proposals aim to ban the use of pesticides in amenity areas.

That is, no ‘sprays’ allowed whatsoever in all sport pitches, golf courses, public parks, private gardens, roads and railways.

For example, currently, all our motorway verges have herbicides applied to keep the stone drainage systems open and prevent ponding/flooding during heavy rain.

Rail lines also have herbicides applied to keep vegetation at bay and prevent build-up which can cause wheels to slide along the rails, as can happen during autumn leaf falling.

Without significant ongoing interventions, the progression of untended land goes from wild flowers in year one, to ragwort, thistles and docks in year two, before the brambles arrive in year three, just before the birch, alder and willow make their appearance.

Apart from shovel- and hoe-wielding chain gangs, the only realistic methods available to combat these infestations will be judicious use of emission-spewing mulchers, strimmers and shredders, accompanied by a significant amount of expensive labour input.

How society is preparing for this is yet to be seen.

The proposed regulations also demand a complete break in the linkage between those that advise on pesticide application and those that supply them.

Speaking as an independent adviser, the vast majority of crops in Ireland are overseen by advisers that are embedded in the supply chain.

It’s not clear how this significant change can be made.

Another proposal is that no pesticides can be applied in environmentally sensitive areas. There is a wide range of definitions of what encompasses an environmentally sensitive area.

Included are large tracts of land in every county, including areas that are prime tillage producing areas, where no pesticide will be allowed to be used.

Interestingly, an EU impact assessment of the proposals has clearly outlined the risk to food production, the risk to food security, and the impact on food price.

It is also clear that any benefit from the regulation will be marginal and that habitat loss has a greater impact on the environment than pesticides have.

In summary, all pain with little or no gain. The proposals as they stand completely ignore 40 years of ongoing EU regulation into the availability and application of pesticides.

Pesticides available today are a completely different animal to the range available 40 years ago.

Regardless of how effective a pesticide is, its impact on the wider environment is the arbiter on whether it is available for use. This is as it should be, but the proposals ignore this.

The proposals are at the consultation stage — the EU was looking for feedback until September 19.

If you feel the need to have your opinion heard, put ‘sustainable use regulation feedback’ into a search engine and take the opportunity to give your opinion on the proposals as they stand.

And once the rules are in force, there is no going back.

Richard Hackett is an agronomist based in north Co Dublin, and a member of the ITCA and ACA