Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Richard Hackett: Why small-time beef farmers should consider switching to tillage

You won’t need to spend hundreds of thousands on machinery if you choose the right tillage system – and the hours are much more sociable

Options: Beef farmers could develop a tillage system based around light/cheap machinery. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Close

Options: Beef farmers could develop a tillage system based around light/cheap machinery. Photo: Roger Jones

Options: Beef farmers could develop a tillage system based around light/cheap machinery. Photo: Roger Jones

Options: Beef farmers could develop a tillage system based around light/cheap machinery. Photo: Roger Jones

Richard Hackett

One of the few concrete proposals in the Climate Action Plan — published just before Christmas — is an increase in the area of tillage grown, to 400,000ha (988,000ac) per annum.

The challenge has been set and its up to us a sector to accept it. Where will this be grown?

Most Watched

Privacy