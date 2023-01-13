Richard Hackett: Why small-time beef farmers should consider switching to tillage

One of the few concrete proposals in the Climate Action Plan — published just before Christmas — is an increase in the area of tillage grown, to 400,000ha (988,000ac) per annum.

The challenge has been set and its up to us a sector to accept it. Where will this be grown?

Over the last 30 years, reduced profitability in the sector has forced it towards the south and east of the country.

Following the lead from the continent, scaling up was seen as the answer to reduced profitability. Go big or go home.

And the big shiny machines you need when scaling up have little tolerance for heavy soils, especially if output is the name of the game.

So we headed for the best land to keep the sector afloat.

With suckling coming under increased pressure, the question has to be asked: is there a model of tillage production that suits the part-time fragmented farms on heavier land?

What keeps many farmers from considering tillage is the investment in machinery required.

They could use contractors, but in effect that relegates the farmer to the role of chief cheque writer and shiner of top-rungs-of-gates, while they wait patiently for some pressurised student to arrive in a panic and destroy yield potential by being one day too early or one week too late.

It doesn’t sound great craic, and not a real long-term solution.

If scale is not the primary objective, could a system developed around light/cheap machinery be developed?

The purpose of crop establishment is to get fertile seed into a fine firm seedbed. A few runs of a disk harrow, spread the seed with a fertiliser spreader, a light cultivation, roll and the job is done.

Tramlining kits are not necessary these days. GPS equipment has come down in price and is within reach of most farms.

Fields previously used for grazing have plenty of access to water. Small sprayers with good access to water will outperform any big sprayer that has to travel to get filled.

Fertiliser spreaders take product from a bag and place it on the ground. It’s not rocket science and a well set, well maintained spreader will do an excellent job regardless of capacity or age.

Combine harvesters were developed as a combination of the reaper/binder and the threshing machine. Despite what the manufacturers tell us, they have changed little over the last 50 years: drums and concaves, sieves and belts.

They don’t all have to be a half-a-million-euro investment to put grain from the field into a trailer.

A model of tillage that focuses on light machinery, utilises the lower time pressure that comes with managing lower acreage, maximises rotations to spread workload and utilises varieties more tolerant of inclement weather could be a very attractive option for those moving out of beef production.

The trump card — and we don’t say it too often — is that tillage farmers only work when the weather is good, and out of 52 weekends a year, we can expect to take 45 off. It’s worth considering.

​Richard Hackett is an agronomist based in North Co Dublin and is a member of the ACA and ITCA