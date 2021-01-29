Richard Hackett: Why changing weather patterns mean we need to widen the country’s tillage production zone

I have measured the rainfall levels on my land in north Dublin for several years. It’s not an elaborate system, just a simple plastic rain gauge and a little excel file on the phone. The information gathered is certainly not error-proof, but it provides a rough idea of rainfall events.

As I have information over several years, it’s interesting to compare rainfall trends. The information is showing that 2019 and 2020 have been very wet years in this part of the world. Surprisingly, 2018 also had above average rainfall. We have to go back to 2017 for a ‘dry year’.

Rainfall in this area of the country is much lower because of Ireland’s prevailing weather patterns, which mostly land on our shores in the south-west and travels north eastwards.

By the time the weather hits the eastern seaboard, the clouds have done their worst. The second factor is the significant shielding effect the Dublin/ Wicklow Mountains have in protecting the areas to their north.

In the last two years we have had 1,000mm of rain per annum compared to the long-term average of about 750-760mm.

Drought

In most of the country, 1,000mm would be considered severe drought, but around here, where we haven’t the drainage systems, streams and rivers to cope with 1,000mm, 33pc more rainfall than average has been difficult to manage.

Drainage systems respond to rainfall levels over a long time period. There are no major rivers in the north-east. Between the Liffey to the Boyne, you’d be hard put to find three or four streams big enough to wash carrots in (if that was still legal). The landscape hasn’t evolved rivers in that area, because there is no need to. The installed drainage systems of ditches and streams are mainly the result of land improvement works carried out in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries.

Every time I talk to a farmer who wishes to fill in a ditch, I remind them that the ditch was put there by hand using spades and shovels and was probably put there for a good reason.

But in the north-east, the ditches were installed at a much less concentration than anywhere else in the country, hence the ’plains of Meath’ and the ‘wide open spaces of west Dublin’.

But what have my weather observations to do with the bigger picture you may ask?

If we are to take the last three years as having more than average rainfall, it’s not completely inconceivable that 2021 could have lower levels of rainfall. Rainfall averages tend to be very stable over time.

In 2018, and for a few weeks of 2020, it did stop raining at a critical time of crop development and many crops suffered badly as a result. The question is how can we avoid a repeat of this?

Due to lack of profitability, tillage crops, potatoes and vegetables have become more and more concentrated into areas of lower rainfall.

So in dry years these crops can suffer disproportionately than they should. How to we build resilience into these crops? We can’t depend on irrigation – we haven’t the water resources to do that, especially during a drought.

It’s not acceptable to stick pipes into streams that are running low to take whatever scarce water in available to river life and run-off most of for crops that sometimes nobody even wants.

We could and should widen the production areas to include a wider geographic range, but how exactly do you go about that?

Conservation Agriculture

Perhaps we could grow our crops better. The concept of Conservation Agriculture is a concept that has been hijacked somewhat by the min –till/zero till/conventional plough debate. But Conservation Agriculture was first developed to conserve water.

If we could plant our crops using minimum disturbance - that is plant potatoes, brassica plants and carrots into land without ploughing/ tilling and shaking whatever out water is left in the soil - the soil could act as a store for water to grow that crop.

It’s not an easy solution. What happens in the wet years, how do we manage pests and weeds, how do we harvest crops in settled soil are three questions that spring to mind. But it is a concept at least worth looking at a commercial level to see if we could make our production systems less susceptible to the vagaries of the weather.

Richard Hackett is an agronomist based in north County Dublin. He is a member of the ITCA and ACA.