Richard Hackett: Why changing weather patterns mean we need to widen the country’s tillage production zone

The last two years have been exceptionally wet in Richard Hackett's base in north Dublin, with annual rainfall at 1000mm over a third higher than the long-term average Expand

Richard Hackett

I have measured the rainfall levels on my land in north Dublin for several years. It’s not an elaborate system, just a simple plastic rain gauge and a little excel file on the phone. The information gathered is certainly not error-proof, but it provides a rough idea of rainfall events.

As I have information over several years, it’s interesting to compare rainfall trends. The information is showing that 2019 and 2020 have been very wet years in this part of the world. Surprisingly, 2018 also had above average rainfall. We have to go back to 2017 for a ‘dry year’.

Rainfall in this area of the country is much lower because of Ireland’s prevailing weather patterns, which mostly land on our shores in the south-west and travels north eastwards.

