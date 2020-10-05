Richard Hackett: Why Brexit will push our potato industry over the edge

The potato industry in Ireland, and all that are involved in it, are asleep at the wheel. The industry is in stasis, and has been for the last 20 years.

Perhaps there are good reasons for that. Up to the mid 1990s, the industry was a beacon of technical innovation, adopting a stream of new technology on many fronts. In more recent years, though, the industry has been fighting a rearguard action in a basic struggle for survival.

It’s difficult to innovate when you are battling for your very existence. The effect of this lack of innovation is really beginning to bite and is currently most apparent as potato growers face battles on two fronts – Brexit and loss of active ingredients.

The loss of the active ingredient diquat as a crop desiccant will have a profound effect on the industry. We simply can’t swap one active ingredient for another, there is nothing as quick and effective as diquat was, there is nothing in the immediate development pipeline to replace.

Basic research is needed to develop alternative strategies. We need to know the full implications of mechanical pulverising of stalks and what this will mean for disease spread, on losses from crow damage and longterm storage characteristics of crops. We need to know the minimum level of nitrogen that allows a crop reach full yield potential before beginning to mature itself.

And, most importantly, we need to start the process of developing other potato varieties more suited for the Irish climate. These varieties will need shorter growing cycles, be less prone to skin blemishes and require less refrigeration over a long storage season to maintain quality.

Brexit

The issue of Brexit is also exposing the weakness and lethargy of the industry. In 85 days, the UK, including Scotland, will be fully outside the EU. For plant health reasons, this means that in 85 days’ time we cannot bring in potatoes or seed potatoes from the UK, including Scotland. The majority of the seed potatoes we use come from Scotland.

The seed potato industry have had since June 2016 to put some sort of plan in place for this eventuality.

But it appears that the best plan they can come up with it is to change the source of seed from Scotland to the Netherlands.The Dutch are very good at many things, but unfortunately plant health is not one of them (when was the last time you saw an elm tree, and what caused their demise?).

A longterm strategy based on importing seed potatoes from the home of Ring Rot and Brown Rot is hardly good enough for a country which prides itself on high plant health status.

If you look at the structure of the Irish potato industry, for all intents and purposes its based on one variety, Rooster. This variety is protected, meaning that it can only be supplied by one company. So an industry based on one variety, supplied from one company, can’t get its act together to multiply up seed to meet its own requirements.

Note that the term potato seed is a misnomer. Potatoes are genetic clones and are multiplied asexually, so they don’t need any particular environmental conditions to multiply, as for instance vegetable seeds do. So wherever you can grow potatoes, technically you can grow potato ‘seed’.

The potato industry in Ireland is very small and we need everyone involved in it working together for the greater good of the sector. What will it take for the stakeholders in the potato sector to get together and implement a research programme, a marketing programme a product supply programme and an export programme for growers.

Sooner or later the industry will have to wake up and take control of the wheel.