Richard Hackett: Why Brexit will push our potato industry over the edge

Brexit and the loss of the active ingredient diquat for harvesting will be a crippling double-whammy for potato growers if the industry fails to gets its act together

The ban on diquat will pose major challenges for the harvesting and quality of the potato crop Expand

Richard Hackett

The potato industry in Ireland, and all that are involved in it, are asleep at the wheel. The industry is in stasis, and has been for the last 20 years.

Perhaps there are good reasons for that. Up to the mid 1990s, the industry was a beacon of technical innovation, adopting a stream of new technology on many fronts. In more recent years, though, the industry has been fighting a rearguard action in a basic struggle for survival.

It’s difficult to innovate when you are battling for your very existence. The effect of this lack of innovation is really beginning to bite and is currently most apparent as potato growers face battles on two fronts – Brexit and loss of active ingredients.