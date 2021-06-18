Farming

Richard Hackett: Whingeing won’t win over the general public — we need to get our message across better

Most people know so little about farming, they don’t realise that without us, they’d starve. But it’s up to us to help them understand

'Farmers and the farming media have to be very careful in what way we represent ourselves. To be honest, we are not covering ourselves in glory in this issue' Expand

Richard Hackett

There has been a lot of focus on the ‘winners’ and ‘losers’ of the new CAP, and the trend has been on pitting different sectors, regions and scales of farmers against one another.

This is causing a huge amount of stress on farms and dissuading yet another swath of young people away from the notion of going in to farming as a career.

The policy-makers, politicians and commentariat would do well to tell a few home truths about the CAP before the collateral damage to the industry becomes worse than the actual changes from the CAP.

