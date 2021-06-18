Richard Hackett: Whingeing won’t win over the general public — we need to get our message across better

There has been a lot of focus on the ‘winners’ and ‘losers’ of the new CAP, and the trend has been on pitting different sectors, regions and scales of farmers against one another.

This is causing a huge amount of stress on farms and dissuading yet another swath of young people away from the notion of going in to farming as a career.

The policy-makers, politicians and commentariat would do well to tell a few home truths about the CAP before the collateral damage to the industry becomes worse than the actual changes from the CAP.

Money from Brussels in order to farm is not a basic right of farming. Just because the basis of the CAP revolves around the word ‘entitlement’, doesn’t mean it’s an entitlement.

Ever since its inception, the CAP — and the money that funds it — has been a policy instrument used by the European Union to address specific concerns the union has had at specific times.

In the post-War years, the main concern for Europe was feeding the population and the CAP was designed to encourage more food to be produced.

It was so successful that too much food was being produced, and the CAP was then used to control food production.

Over time the CAP was modified to address concerns over compliance with World Trade Organisation rules and regulations, again very successfully.

Read More

In more recent times, when food safety and traceability came to the fore, the CAP was altered to ensure that food is being produced according to a raft of rules and regulations. Again it has done this successfully.

Now that the focus of Europe is on climate change, the biodiversity challenge and air and water quality, naturally the policy-makers will reach for the big gun of the CAP to address these issues.

Read More

It’s not perfect but it has been an amazingly successful policy instrument, working on a five-year basis (with a number of years in between for negotiating).

It is up to policy-makers and politicians to allocate the funding and the targets and objectives of the programme.

What we can do as an industry is what we are best at and what we have always done: adapt to the changing ‘climate’ of the programme and its objectives, maximise the benefit and continue to produce food, manage the environment and provide an income for ourselves and our families.

Traditionally in Ireland, the majority of people were at most one generation away from farming, so had some concept of what the industry entailed.

As the generations move on, the population is ever further away from a ‘farming background’ and the knowledge of the industry is at best hazy and at worst based on social media guff.

Farmers and the farming media have to be very careful in what way we represent ourselves, against this background.

To be honest, we are not covering ourselves in glory in this issue. The default position of farmers has been to whinge, and no one likes a whinger.

Whining to a population that has been well fed on cheap food for generations is a dangerous tactic.

The problem is that the modern media present topics as one-dimensional good or bad, and they prefer bad.

The relationship between farming and food on the supermarket shelf is too often ignored, until there is some crisis or other, and farmers are blamed for letting ‘the shelves go empty’.

In between these crises, farming is presented in either a cute and cuddly lambs-gambolling-in-the-field way, or as destroying the environment in a deadly plume of carbon emissions, water pollutants and murdering Bambi kind of way.

The middle ground — the reality of farming — rarely gets attention in the wider media.

In this context, Jeremy Clarkson’s new farming series on Amazon could be very important.

By bringing in an outsider to the industry, the hope is that he’ll demonstrate the ‘bad and the ugly’, but he’ll also demonstrate the ‘good’ of the industry, to a wide non-farming audience.

Farming is a very complex business that has many difficulties, but is ultimately a very rewarding one.

As an industry, we should be proud of what we do and what we produce. We have to find a way of getting that nuanced complex message across to the people that depend on us to survive, whether they realise it or not.

Read More





Richard Hackett is an agronomist based in north Co Dublin, and a member of the ITCA and ACA



