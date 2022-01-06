Richard Hackett: We must devote 200ha to developing our own seed potato industry

In recent times the potato sector in Ireland had become hugely reliant on Scotland for seed potatoes.

In effect the Irish industry had turned into a ‘fattening unit’ for potato production, by multiplying up Scottish seed. Since Brexit, this is not allowed.

EU rules allow for the importation of potatoes from outside the EU for consumption, with restrictions, but there is a complete ban on potato seed for planting coming in from outside the EU.

For the 2021 season, seed from the UK was brought in legally before the December 31, 2020 deadline. This option is no longer available. The industry has to radically change, and change fast, if we are to secure high-quality potato seed for the 2022 season and beyond.

We have two options: organise for another country to grow our potato seed requirements, or grow it ourselves.

Read More

Sourcing seed from other countries within the EU is not straightforward, given that we rely heavily on one variety, Rooster, which is not widely grown in any other area of the EU.

So we would have to put in place a comprehensive multiplication system in other countries to meet our seed requirements of Rooster, which sounds a bit silly.

We already have in place a robust seed multiplication structure in Ireland. The Department of Agriculture has a fantastic facility in Raphoe in Donegal for multiplication of very high seed quality, plus a comprehensive structure of inspectors country-wide to monitor seed quality production. The basics are already in place.

The issue with seed production traditionally has been the low yield of seed and the price point required to justify the extra expense that goes into producing seed over producing ware.

The reason for this is that the tuber size eligible for seed grades is in a very narrow band, generally 35-55mm. Potatoes under or over this size are classified as off-grades and sold for ware or even livestock feed.

There is no real reason for this very specific sizing requirement.

Commercial potatoes are genetic clones (the term seed is wrong; it’s not a true ‘seed’ at all, but we won’t go there) and regardless of the size of the seed, tubers planted into the ground will grow, multiply and produce daughter tubers all in exactly the same way.

Research shows that the weight of seed per unit area is the determining factor in the yield of potatoes, so 2.5t/ha of large seed will yield exactly the same as 2.5t/ha of smaller seed, provided the spacing and planting depth are adjusted accordingly.

Traditionally, potato seed was small as the larger tubers were consumed and the smaller, unsaleable tubers were used for seed. Planting machinery was designed to plant smaller tubers.

However, seed planting technology has moved on enormously in recent years and modern planters are capable of accurately placing seed nearly regardless of the size.

Read More

This technological development could change the economics of seed production completely. Instead of a saleable seed yield of 20-25t/ha, it can be 40-45t/ha, if the seed is planted using modern planting machinery.

We used to import around 6,000t of seed potatoes per annum from the UK. Using modern planting equipment to utilise a wider range of seed grades would require an additional 200ha of seed production.

Hardly an insurmountable figure, but 200ha of a high-value crop with a home market demand is nothing to be sniffed at.

Richard Hackett is an agronomist based in North Co Dublin and is a member of the ACA and ITCA