Richard Hackett: We must devote 200ha to developing our own seed potato industry

Brexit put the kibosh on our Scottish imports, but the basics are in place for Ireland to start producing this high-value crop with a home market demand 

Outsourced: Ireland became hugely reliant on Scotland for seed potatoes, but since Brexit, that is no longer an option Expand

Outsourced: Ireland became hugely reliant on Scotland for seed potatoes, but since Brexit, that is no longer an option

Richard Hackett

In recent times the potato sector in Ireland had become hugely reliant on Scotland for seed potatoes.

In effect the Irish industry had turned into a ‘fattening unit’ for potato production, by multiplying up Scottish seed. Since Brexit, this is not allowed.

