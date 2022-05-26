Farming

Richard Hackett: Vegetable growers need to take back control from the retail bullies

Everything in the sector is done for the benefit of the retailers’ bottom lines, with financial costs passed on to farmers and the environmental costs borne by society 

Coming to a head: The law of the jungle has kicked in for the production of brassicas such as broccoli Expand

Richard Hackett

When a market is left to the market to operate itself, the laws of the jungle take over, and the biggest bullies inevitably take charge and run things for their own benefit.

This has certainly happened with brassica production. Growing vegetables commercially at its core is not very complicated: you stick a seed in the ground, look after it until it matures, harvest it and put it in a pot.

