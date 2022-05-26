Richard Hackett: Vegetable growers need to take back control from the retail bullies

When a market is left to the market to operate itself, the laws of the jungle take over, and the biggest bullies inevitably take charge and run things for their own benefit.

This has certainly happened with brassica production. Growing vegetables commercially at its core is not very complicated: you stick a seed in the ground, look after it until it matures, harvest it and put it in a pot.

For generations, brassica crop production (cabbage, cauliflowers, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, swedes etc) followed that system, with a small twist.

While a seed is getting established, there isn’t the armoury of pesticides available to protect the plants from being smothered out by weeds, disease, pests etc.

The answer was to sow the seeds very tightly in a plant bed until they became established and hardy, then pull them up and transplant them to the requisite spacing in larger fields where they can compete until mature.

The ratio of seed used to final plant stand was about 50-60pc, which roughly the same as we expect from cereal production, when we sow 450 seeds/m2 with eventual aim of establishing 250 plants/m2.

The development of hybrid seed about 40 years ago was trumpeted as a revolution to vegetable production.

Hybrid varieties were much more even and produced a more even crop that could be harvested in 1-3 visits to a field rather than walking through a crop up to nine times as could be the case with open-pollinated varieties.

The savings in labour cost were significant and for few years growers got the benefit of the development — until the biggest bullies, the retailers, took this advantage for themselves in terms of reducing the price paid to growers.

The issue with hybrid seed is expense, and the 50-60pc strike rate from the plant bed system wouldn’t wash.

Cue the development of a complicated propagation system, involving lots of plastic tunnels/ glasshouses, very specific inert black peat, plastic trays, lots of energy input for artificial light, artificial heat and watering systems, coupled with high labour input to lay out and stack trays, fill peat into trays, run complicated seeding machines and watering systems… all with the aim of getting that 50-60pc up to 95pc-plus germination.

This is now the backbone of brassica production.

The problem is that these days, high requirements of single-use plastic, peat, carbon-emitting energy and labour to get a head of cabbage into a pot doesn’t look so clever. Is that extra 30pc germination worth the environmental cost?

This is where the problems of the law of the jungle kick in. The costs of the propagation are borne by the producer; the environmental costs are borne by society; and the benefit of the system is with the retailers.

A rethink of a production system is not possible in that structure.

More problematic is that the relentless focus on the retailers over the last 30 years has cut everything from the system that is not directly related to ‘shareholder value’, so we have no research facility, no comprehensive advisory structure.

There is no-one charged to look at this issue, and many others in the vegetable sector, to see if we can do things a little bit better.

Not to overuse a wildly discredited election slogan, but it’s time to ‘take back control’ of our fruit and vegetable sector.

Richard Hackett is an agronomist based in North County Dublin and is a member of the ACA and ITCA