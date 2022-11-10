Farming

Richard Hackett: Ukraine’s suffering boosted our profits, now let’s help them out

Acknowledge the Russian invasion’s effect on our prices by buying a ticket in charity raffle to raise funds for food aid 

War-torn: A cow grazes near a bombed-out block of flats in the Ukraine&rsquo;s Kherson region. Photo: Reuters Expand

Richard Hackett

The autumn sowing season has been summarily stopped in its tracks, and time is being spent running the rule over the outcome of the 2022 season and the significant risks that are involved in 2023 production.

It’s an uncomfortable realisation that the primary cause of the good fortune of the 2022 season, especially in milk and grain, has been the war in Ukraine.

