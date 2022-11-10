Richard Hackett: Ukraine’s suffering boosted our profits, now let’s help them out

The autumn sowing season has been summarily stopped in its tracks, and time is being spent running the rule over the outcome of the 2022 season and the significant risks that are involved in 2023 production.

It’s an uncomfortable realisation that the primary cause of the good fortune of the 2022 season, especially in milk and grain, has been the war in Ukraine.

People have been killed and maimed and suffered life-altering experiences — and it is still happening.

The Irish harvest of 2022 has been a beneficiary of this. We as growers have benefited from this war.

This war is showing no signs of finishing any time soon; it has turned into a medieval war of attrition.

The Russians have been holding out for their secret weapon that allowed them to prevail against Germany, Napoleon, the Ottomans and the Vikings: General Winter has come to the aid of the Russians when they needed him most, and you can see they are preparing for his visit again with the ongoing bombardment of power stations and similar infrastructure right across the Ukraine.

Few can survive a winter outdoors in this part of the world.

It can make us feel very powerless. What can we do to help our fellow Europeans in their time of need?

Well it turns out that we can aid the Ukrainian people very directly. Irish charity project ESPWA have been filling trucks with food aid in Ireland for direct delivery to the Ukraine for months — 35 artics and counting.

The logistics are tricky. As an example, for insurance reasons, loads have to be manually transferred from Irish trucks to Ukrainian trucks when in Poland.

This hasn’t stopped dedicated people beavering away day and night since March on their mission to provide basics to the erstwhile breadbasket of Europe.

This endeavour takes money, and lots of it, so you know where we are going with this.

As part of their fundraising, they have set up a raffle that will be run on December 28. There is plenty of shiny metal on the table, and the number of tickets are limited to 5,000.

Each ticket is priced at €50, but don’t let that stop you. Surely it’s worth a tonne of grain or a few fills of the parlour to at the very least acknowledge the source of our good fortune in 2022?

Tickets can be sourced on the ESPWA Facebook page, at www.projectespwa.ie or through some merchants and machinery dealers in the north-east.

Richard Hackett is an agronomist based in north Co Dublin, and a member of the ITCA and ACA