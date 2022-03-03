Farming

Richard Hackett: Ukraine situation underlines importance of food self-sufficiency in EU

Already the Russian invasion of Ukraine has exposed the fragility of the energy and food policies of the EU. Expand

As Ukraine suffers the ravages of war, it is worth remembering that the Irish agricultural industry is particularly indebted to the Eastern European countries.

When the Celtic Tiger got going around the turn of the century, the farming here faced an existential crisis due to an acute labour shortage.

