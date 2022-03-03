Richard Hackett: Ukraine situation underlines importance of food self-sufficiency in EU

As Ukraine suffers the ravages of war, it is worth remembering that the Irish agricultural industry is particularly indebted to the Eastern European countries.

When the Celtic Tiger got going around the turn of the century, the farming here faced an existential crisis due to an acute labour shortage.

Job opportunities in construction, technology and pharma offered much better salaries and working conditions than cutting cabbage on a wet November morning.

Just as the situation was getting critical, a wave of workers arrived from Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine with a potent mix of positive personalities, good education, strong work ethic and stone-washed jeans.

It is no exaggeration that this influx saved some agricultural sectors that were really struggling.

In time some of these workers returned home. But more have settled in Ireland and put down roots; they perhaps moved up the ranks or moved other sectors but they continue to enrich this country with their talents.

Their input has yet to be fully acknowledged.

Already the Russian invasion of Ukraine has exposed the fragility of the energy and food policies of the EU.

The EU — particularly the Irish policy-makers’ interpretation of its regulations — has taken the view that the best way to reach objectives in climate change, biodiversity, water quality etc is to simply outsource the nasty stuff to other countries and become ‘best in class’ in our own minds for the little production that does take place in the bloc.

As an example, CAP policy is to turn agriculture within the bloc to organic production, on the (much flawed) assumption that this is more environmentally friendly, while buying in the differential in food production from anywhere in the world where it is cheapest.

This policy has two fatal flaws. The first is being so visibly exposed now that the energy security and food security of the bloc has become so undermined in such a short time.

Secondly, it outsourcing food and energy production is clearly not the way to reduce the environmental impact of that food or energy. It simply moves it from one state to the other — and unfortunately the environment does not recognise states.

The most secure and sustainable way to produce food and produce energy is to do it ourselves, to the required environmental and social standards.

This will not be easy; it requires the ramping up of production of a wide range of food crops using available technologies and the development of new technologies.

It requires addressing who is best placed to produce the wide range of foodstuffs that is needed for a modern population.

It also requires a robust system of protection around these producers so that they don’t become undermined by the ways of a marketplace that treats producers as pawns in the power struggle for market-share.

If we are to learn anything from the invasion of our neighbours, is that when it comes to our turn to be held to ransom by a small man with a big red button, at least we will have the ability to feed and heat ourselves while we await our fate.

Richard Hackett is an agronomist based in North County Dublin and is a member of the ACA and ITCA