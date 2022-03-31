Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 3.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Richard Hackett: Top tips for any farmer switching any fields from grassland to tillage

Soil sampling, liming and eradicating wet spots are all vital steps

Big change: There are a few things to bear on mind for those new to tillage going in after grass ley Expand
Contractor Denis Crowley surrounded by gulls as he ploughs the land of David O'Leary in Rocky Bay, Co Cork. Photo: David Creedon Expand

Close

Big change: There are a few things to bear on mind for those new to tillage going in after grass ley

Big change: There are a few things to bear on mind for those new to tillage going in after grass ley

Contractor Denis Crowley surrounded by gulls as he ploughs the land of David O'Leary in Rocky Bay, Co Cork. Photo: David Creedon

Contractor Denis Crowley surrounded by gulls as he ploughs the land of David O'Leary in Rocky Bay, Co Cork. Photo: David Creedon

/

Big change: There are a few things to bear on mind for those new to tillage going in after grass ley

Richard Hackett

I’m hoping there are some new readers to this column given the push for more tillage crops this year. Welcome.

With the expected in increase in grassland going to spring cereals, there are a few things to bear on mind for those new to tillage going in after grass ley.

Most Watched

Privacy