Richard Hackett: Top tips for any farmer switching any fields from grassland to tillage

I’m hoping there are some new readers to this column given the push for more tillage crops this year. Welcome.

With the expected in increase in grassland going to spring cereals, there are a few things to bear on mind for those new to tillage going in after grass ley.

Firstly, you need an up-to-date soil sample. Tillage ground in general has relatively steady soil fertility levels. Ley ground, on the other hand, can be a mixed bag.

Take a sample before you start anything. You probably won’t have the results back in time for sowing, but remedial action can be taken before problems become apparent later in the summer.

One sample every 4-5ha is sufficient, or wherever there is a management change such as different paddocks.

Grazed land is completely different to land for silage production. Soil pH is critical for tillage crops, so have some granulated lime at the ready.

Soil potash is also vital to tillage crops. On any land where there are high offtakes — such as silage crops, hay or tillage — soil K heads out the gates in trailer loads. This K has to be replaced, otherwise yield loss will be significant.

Read More

Wet spots are normally just a small inconvenience in grassland; they can be avoided early in the season and utilised later in the year.

This won’t work for tillage crops. Significant remedial action may have to be taken to drain wet spots, taking up the two most scare resources in the spring: time and money.

Barley does not like wet feet and will not take kindly to being left in water. Wet areas incur all the input costs with none of the output of dry areas.

Other problems that can occur after grass are leatherjackets and wireworm. These pests can decimate an establishing tillage crop, and complete write-offs do occur.

There are no effective chemical controls for these pests. All that can be done is to chop the sod with heavy disk or rotavator a number of times before ploughing, in the hope that the physical smashing of the sod will reduce the populations.

Before you decide on ploughing up a ley for tillage crop, bear all these extra risks and costs in mind, especially with the cost of fertiliser this year.

There is no point in putting in a cereal crop if you can’t get enough fertility onto the crop. Any income from the payment will be swallowed up in the high production costs but low yield from impediments.

If the risk is too high, leave it in grass and forget the headline payment.

This is the third time in a decade that we are facing into a fodder crisis, which again calls into question the whole ‘sustainable production model’ of beef and dairy we are so fond of repeating.

It is also the third time in a decade that the tillage sector has been asked to step up and rescue the situation.

Experience from the last two crises suggests that when this is over, the tillage sector will yet again be ignored and left in the margins of policy formation.

Read More

We need to be careful here. If we are again dropped after the emergency is over, when the inevitable fourth fodder crisis emerges, the response from the tillage sector could echo the one I often get from my teenage daughter: ‘This is a you problem, not a me problem’.

Richard Hackett is an agronomist based in North Co Dublin; he is a member of the ACA and ITCA