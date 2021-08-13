Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Richard Hackett: Too many modern varieties have lost the ability to withstand broken weather

We must address the prima-donna tendencies when it comes to harvest weather if we are to have a robust and sustainable industry

Resilience: Brackling in various varieties of winter oat plots left in the weather in a Department of Agriculture test Expand

Close

Resilience: Brackling in various varieties of winter oat plots left in the weather in a Department of Agriculture test

Resilience: Brackling in various varieties of winter oat plots left in the weather in a Department of Agriculture test

Resilience: Brackling in various varieties of winter oat plots left in the weather in a Department of Agriculture test

Richard Hackett

The weather has had a significant impact on the harvest. The initial harvest of winter barley was completed in excellent conditions, with good yields, good price and even good straw yields.

Winter barley is leaving very nice aftertaste. Winter oats generally had just as pleasing an outcome.

The widespread uptake of the straw incorporation measure in oats took many fields from full crop to bare stubble in one pass.

Most Watched

Privacy