Richard Hackett: Too many modern varieties have lost the ability to withstand broken weather

The weather has had a significant impact on the harvest. The initial harvest of winter barley was completed in excellent conditions, with good yields, good price and even good straw yields.

Winter barley is leaving very nice aftertaste. Winter oats generally had just as pleasing an outcome.

The widespread uptake of the straw incorporation measure in oats took many fields from full crop to bare stubble in one pass.

Two operational impacts of the scheme were laid bare this year. High demand for straw will go un-sated from oaten straw, a crop normally used to ‘fill the gap’ in high straw demand years.

Weather breaking just as the oat harvest was completed in many cases removed a major headache, as the straw was already sorted.

However, the long-term impact of not meeting market demand, as a result of this scheme, has yet to be fully realised.

Midway through the harvest of the oilseed rape, just before the main harvest of winter wheat and spring barley, the weather gods threw a few thundery rattles out of the pram.

For people like myself who suffer from ‘combine fever’ — who need to keep combines moving once they start, regardless of conditions, moisture content, what everyone else the parish is doing — it has been a stressful few weeks.

The harvest has turned into a broken harvest with unseemly regularity in the past few years, and I have noticed variety performance in broken weather.

Crops that traditionally were very poor in surviving broken weather once ripe have improved immensely, but crops that traditionally were very good at ‘hunkering down’ have lost that ability.

Oilseed rape in particular used to be fickle once ripe, with the merest sight of a cloud on the horizon sending most pods ground-wards, and harvest becoming a straw clean-up operation.

Beans weren’t much better. However, modern varieties have become much more tolerant, and the agronomy has also improved.

Oilseed rape is now generally good at withstanding poor weather, and beans appear able to sit for weeks on end awaiting a turn in the weather.

Unfortunately, the main crop varieties have gone the other way.

It’s not too long ago that winter wheat and spring barley would sit for months waiting for a turn in the weather. October harvests, albeit conducted under a cloud of black dust, often revealed crop yields largely unaffected from delay.

However, the modern varieties have prima-donna tendencies when it comes to harvest weather. This has to be addressed. Variety development is still very much focused on yield, and improvement is not being measured at field level.

Perhaps variety improvement is constantly filling the gap created by falling soil fertility, but yield targets — ‘four tonnes of wheat and three tonnes of barley’ — are still only achieved when the weather during grain fill periods allows.

The other major attribute assessed during variety development is disease susceptibility. We have many fungicide families capable of controlling most diseases here.

The only area of cereal agronomy that has been getting research funding is disease control. So we can be fairly sanguine in our ability to control diseases into the future.

However, there is no point in having a disease-free crop with the highest yield potential that is sitting on the ground or green with sprouts in August. This is just not sustainable.

A robust and sustainable industry demands a range of varieties that are able to overcome impediments we otherwise cannot address.

We can manipulate yield with soil fertility, and control disease, but we have no control of brackling, sprouting or head loss. We cannot allow the continued availability of varieties that are weak in these aspects.

Another issue I have noted in the broken weather is the amount of crop breakdown following break crops. The nitrogen index system was developed many years ago and has withstood many attempts to improve on it.

Cereal crops following breaks like oilseed rape, beans and potatoes require much less nitrogen than crops following other cereals.

By not reducing applied nitrogen after a break crop, a major benefit of the break is lost, an expensive nutrient is being wasted and there could be difficulties in the final-year nitrogen accounts for cross-compliance purposes.

Also, lodged crops are a lot more difficult to dry out and harvest. Sometimes we lose out on the basics.



Richard Hackett is an agronomist based in north Co Dublin, and a member of the ITCA and ACA.