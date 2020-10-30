Farming

Richard Hackett: The slugs are back in force so expect an ongoing battle for control in some crops

Controlling slugs and chemical-resistant aphids will pose some big challenges for cereal growers in the coming months

Aphids are developing resistance to active ingredients that worked a few years ago, but these actives are still very effective in controlling beneficial organisms that naturally do the aphid control work for us. PHOTO: ROGER JONES Expand

Richard Hackett

The turning back of the clocks, accompanied by a few final deluges, has closed the gate on most further winter sowing for the 2020/2021 season.

From now on the balance of power is not in favour for newly sown seed. Low soil temperatures, low levels of daylight, high levels of soil moisture and even higher levels of uninvited critters looking for a quick feed will challenge all but the best of sowing conditions.

If conditions aren’t good enough to roll after sowing, it’s probably best to leave the seed in the bag for the time being.