Richard Hackett: Stop bickering about dairy-beef — suckler farmers should consider switch to cereal

Growing cereals or fruit and veg could make sound economic sense; it is not labour-intensive; and you don’t need high-tech machinery

The recent controversies surrounding the choice between suckler beef and dairy-bred beef has many aspects to it.

It is true that it’s difficult to make money from suckler beef, certainly on the scale that dairy farming is achieving.

It is also true that a well-run suckler farm that achieves high targets, particularly relating to stocking rate, live calves born per cow and liveweight gain of calves, will pay its way.

