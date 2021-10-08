Richard Hackett: Stop bickering about dairy-beef — suckler farmers should consider switch to cereal

The recent controversies surrounding the choice between suckler beef and dairy-bred beef has many aspects to it.

It is true that it’s difficult to make money from suckler beef, certainly on the scale that dairy farming is achieving.

It is also true that a well-run suckler farm that achieves high targets, particularly relating to stocking rate, live calves born per cow and liveweight gain of calves, will pay its way.

And no, you are not reading the wrong article — I’ll get to the crops aspect in a minute.

The lifestyle choice aspect of beef farming, the low productivity, the poor returns, and more recently the high emissions figures of ruminants have all made the beef sector a sitting duck, attacked from all sides – especially since the comments made by outgoing Teagasc director Prof Gerry Boyle.

It suits many outside agriculture that so much energy and time is being wasted within farming bickering among ourselves rather than trying to come together to form a coherent approach for the sector as a whole in Ireland.

This is where crops may have a role.

If we are to have a sustainable agricultural sector in the future, we are going to have to change the way we farm. All of us in the industry, not just particular sectors.

The current model of ever more specialisation is not working, and it going to get more difficult into the future.

We have tillage soils getting more and more worn and sterile due to lack of organic manure; across the ditch we have a dairy soil getting excess organic manures, which leads to nutrients being lost to the water bodies; and across the next ditch we have a low-stocked farm that is being taken over by scrub and hedges gone wild.

The nutrients for the tillage soil are imported from Canada, China or Russia; the concentrate consumed by the dairy farm is coming South America, North America or Ukraine; the lack of activity on the low-stocked farm is great for ‘balancing the books’ in terms of the average of the three fields.

But like having ‘the head in the oven and the feet in the fridge’, averages can be very misleading.

To have a more sustainable agricultural industry, we are going to have to develop some form of real circular economy.

Not too many years ago, Ireland was about 50pc self-sufficient in concentrate needs.

Now, we import over 70pc of what we need to feed the animal concentrates to dairy, to beef, to pigs and poultry… even sheep need a shake of ration the odd time. It is coming a very long distance.

Back to the suckler beef v dairy beef face-off. Surely if we are going to encourage farmers to change sector to improve emissions, biodiversity and sustainability, switch to cereal production — or even better, fruit or vegetable production — should be at least considered?

I know we are unlikely to see a major influx of Lexions into Leitrim any time soon, but there are plenty of farms all over the country that could grow very good cereal crops with some encouragement and advisory input.

The potential of a local market for grain, a local market for straw, availability of organic manures for fertiliser, and a market for stubble for catch crop feed over winter, could provide a persuasive economic argument for change.

You don’t need 200hp and a six-furrow plough to plough a field, or the latest GPS wizardry and computer controls to spray a field. Combine harvesters and sowers can be contracted in.

It is often said that beef farmers are mainly part-time and see their businesses through the lens of time management rather than profitability.

Crop production is carried out in bursts at certain times of the year; most of the rest of the time, minimal input is required.

Time can be organised to focus on the cereal crops, and at other times, focus can be on other things.

And better still, field activity generally only happens in good weather. In bad weather, the feet are up in front of the fire. It’s worth considering at least.

Richard Hackett is an agronomist based in North Co Dublin and is a member of the ACA and ITCA.