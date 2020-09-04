Richard Hackett: Rotation based on oilseed rape can be a mainstay of resilient tillage farming

Back-up: the price of oilseed rape has been stable for several years so it is a viable crop in its own right in addition to what it brings to other crops. PHOTO: Roger Jones

2020 will stay long in the memory for all the wrong reasons.

And unfortunately dire conditions for tillage production can be added to the list of bad memories as we face into the end of harvest and the winter.

I cannot recall a growing season where the weather constantly went against crop requirements for the full growing season. The only time the weather was in any way compliant was during the transition from very wet to very dry, and again from very dry to very wet again.

It’s always a bit repetitive to hear us farmers moaning about the weather. And ultimately the biggest problem we have, regardless of the elements, is getting paid enough for what we do produce, but perhaps that’s a discussion for another time.

For now, the traditional tillage farmer resilience is kicking in again and thoughts are turning to the 2021 season. Care is required here. We are great at planning to overcome the issues we faced last year. But it doesn’t work like that. We don’t know what the 2021 season will bring us and we have to build resilience into our cropping programme.

Rotation can be a crucial factor in overcoming many of the difficulties we have experienced this year.

Good rotation for many begins with oilseed rape. It’s getting on now for sowing oilseed rape, but it’s not completely off the agenda. The most important factor in oilseed rape production is to get it well established going into the winter.

Oilseed rape has time and again shown itself to be an excellent break crop. It is deep rooting with a large tap root to break up compaction layers; it uses a completely different range of herbicides for weed control strategies, and provides for an excellent following wheat crop.

Its work pattern is out of sync with other crops; a portion of land can be sown now and harvested in between the winter barley and main winter wheat/ spring barley harvest. More importantly, the price of oilseed rape has maintained itself well over the last number of years, so it is a viable crop in its own right in addition to what it brings to other crops.

Mid-September is not the ideal time to start an oilseed rape crop, but it may be a compliant back-end and crops sown now could well be a mass of greenery in a month’s time if things go well.

Risks

But try to mitigate risk. First of all check the soil sample to ensure pH is good enough. Oilseed rape will not tolerate a low pH that other cereal crops can work away on - 6.5 or 6.6 is a minimum. If the pH is in the 6.1-6.3 range, go for something else like oats and plan a liming programme.

Assuming the soil pH is good enough, at this point in the year use higher seed rates. Use hybrid varieties if possible and ensure the seedbed is good enough to roll after sowing.

The crop establishment technique is generally not critical, but later sowing dates can benefit from more aggressive establishment systems like ploughing and one-pass drill, or a run or two of a disk before one-pass drilling. This may be due to the more aggressive soil movement stimulating Nitrogen release which encourages growth, the elimination of immediate competition from weeds, or a looser seedbed allowing roots grow quickly.

This has to be balanced with the time involved. A less aggressive min-till or direct drill system may be completed a few days sooner to take advantage of a few critical longer days in the ground.

Normally a pre-emergence herbicide is more effective, but there is a higher risk of crop failure as we go into September. So perhaps it’s nest to swerve the pre-emergence spray to keep upfront costs down and keep as many options open as possible in the event of crop failure. Oilseed is certainly not for the faint hearted. Rungs on gates will be well shined by the springtime with the constant monitoring it requires.

But as part of an overall system, oilseed rape has to be considered as a component for every resilient tillage farm.

Richard Hackett is an agronomist based in north Co Dublin a member of the ITCA and ACA

Online Editors