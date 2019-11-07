Richard Hackett: Potato growers' reliance on one variety is coming home to roost with a vengeance

Some land is sown in very poor conditions, most land sown is in a state classed as 'just about OK' and some land was sown in lovely conditions.

At this point of the season, a lot of land won't now be sown until the spring.

It has been a stressful drag on most growers.

One thing is for sure: slug pressure is at a level not seen for many years.

When do we stop sowing? Cereal crops are a lot less tolerant of poor sowing conditions in November and December than they used to be.

Less tolerant varieties and the loss of mercury seed dressings have made sure of that.

However, land can still be sown if it's in excellent condition, but it has to be excellent.

Good enough to roll is as good a standard as any from now until late December.

One crop that has really tested patience this year is potatoes.

It has been a wet harvest season, a very wet season, but we are not blameless on this one.

What we have allowed to happen in the potato industry is make ourselves completely reliant on good weather in the second half of October and first two weeks of November to get the harvest into the store.

As a risk management strategy, it's not really foolproof.

The reason this has happened is the industry's complete reliance on one variety, Rooster.

Rooster takes 160 days to mature from planting, so for a crop planted in the first half of May, it won't be mature for desiccation until the first half of October.

Factor in three to four weeks from desiccation to the crop being mature enough for storage, and you can see where the risk lies.

In an industry that requires such a high investment in terms of harvest machinery, transport machinery, boxes, stores, grading equipment and lots and lots of concrete and sheds, the vast majority of these facilities are lying idle during the long autumnal days of late August and September.

They are idle until the dark October evenings really kick in when they are eventually pressed into service in emergency mode to get through the workload.

Surely there has to be a better way?

Well, there is. The potato processing industry is a very good model for having a range of suitable varieties, with different maturity lengths from 90 to 120 to 140 days, so a good proportion of the harvesting can take in place in the latter part of August and for the full month of September.

This ensures longer days, warmer temperatures, safer working conditions, higher work rates, a longer season to 'sweat the assets' of the necessary equipment. Why don't we do this?

Supermarkets

Why don't we have a range of varieties available for marketing as ware potatoes?

The answer is that the supermarkets - the main purchasers of our potato ware crop - have absolutely no interest in complicating the supply chain. Why should they?

They determine the supply specification.

If the grower can't supply to this specification, if the crop is still sitting out in the field, or sprouted or damaged by a wet cold harvest, it's rejected and the grower rather than the supermarket takes the hit.

If all else fails, they can just import their supplies.

Why should they invest in procurement managers, supply chain managers, marketing of newer varieties, when they have nothing to lose from harvest losses due to an unsuitable variety?

This imbalance in risk versus reward in the food supply industry is a modern phenomenon dating back to late 1980s.

In an era of ever more trade barriers being erected, of phytosanitary regulations determining the availability of imports, and ever more critical consumers seeing through bogus quality schemes and 'greenwash' labelling, things could rapidly change again.

The era of the dominant supermarkets constantly bullying the primary producers could end quite quickly.

Good riddance to it.

Richard Hackett is an agronomist based in north Co Dublin and is a member of the ITCA and ACA

