Richard Hackett: Pitting tillage in a losing battle against dairy won’t fix water quality

The entirely predictable consequence of various policy changes have left tillage in the firing line in the ballooning rental market

Consequences: Increased dairy acreage is likely to involve more fertiliser use. Photo: Roger Jones

Consequences: Increased dairy acreage is likely to involve more fertiliser use. Photo: Roger Jones

Consequences: Increased dairy acreage is likely to involve more fertiliser use. Photo: Roger Jones

Consequences: Increased dairy acreage is likely to involve more fertiliser use. Photo: Roger Jones

Richard Hackett

The tillage sector is experiencing some very rough waters. Just before Christmas, the importance of the sector was underlined with the stated government ambition to reach 400,000ha.

But now it seems that this ambition was merely words. Policy changes on other fronts have left tillage in the firing line in the rental market.

