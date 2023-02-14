Richard Hackett: Pitting tillage in a losing battle against dairy won’t fix water quality

The tillage sector is experiencing some very rough waters. Just before Christmas, the importance of the sector was underlined with the stated government ambition to reach 400,000ha.

But now it seems that this ambition was merely words. Policy changes on other fronts have left tillage in the firing line in the rental market.

The reduction in allowable stocking rate being imposed on dairy has left that sector with a simple problem: if they can’t carry the same amount of stock per unit area, either they reduce their stock or increase their area.

The dairy sector is coming off the back of the most profitable year ever experienced, so the notion of reducing stock is nearly laughable. So the result is carnage in the rental and leasing market, with too many people looking for too few acres.

The net beneficiaries of this carnage are the landowners, the quintessential armchair farmers who are receiving yet another boon on behalf of policy decisions. Perhaps they’ll buy some new slippers with this ever-increasing income.

The net losers look to be the tillage growers, who just aren’t at the races when it comes to accessing land at the prices quoted.

Unless these new slippers can somehow absorb thousands of tonnes of excess phosphorus, being released from ever more boatloads of concentrates imported from far and wide, it’s difficult to see how this carnage can improve water quality.

​The same slurry will be dumped onto the same paddocks near the yard, and these new land-banks will be relegated to some form of set-aside, getting two visits a year when heavy silage crops will be stripped off by heavy machinery.

This is not a case of unintended consequences. This was entirely predictable and predicted. A one-dimensional response to a complex problem is never going to work.

Water quality is not simply a stocking rate issue, it’s a very complex issue that requires the input of all actors from all sectors. It will not be solved by placing one farmer against another.

The most frustrating aspect is that there should be no battle here. Improving water quality and reducing emissions are in the interest of everyone, farmer or not.

A vibrant profitable dairy industry is also in the interest of everyone, farmer or not. A vibrant dairy industry needs high-quality native grains that can be grown by the tillage farmer next door, and in turn can supply back copious amounts of slurry, which, if used correctly, can be ‘black gold’ to ever more depleted tillage soils.

In broad terms, the excess nutrients on a dairy farm derive from concentrates and feeds brought onto the farm.

Stacking these imported nutrients within the farm gate is where the problem starts — they should go back to where they came from.

Where concentrate feeds are imported from the other side of the world, returning the nutrients back is difficult. However, if the concentrates are sourced down the road, it is entirely possible to return back the excess nutrients.

It’s called a circular economy. Maybe we’ll try it some time.

​

Richard Hackett is an agronomist based in North Co Dublin and is a member of the ACA and ITCA