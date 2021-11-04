Richard Hackett: Nitrogen fertiliser changed the world, but we have to reduce our dependence on it

The spike in fertiliser price has opened up the question of the whole modern crop production system we are all accustomed to.

Nitrogen is a critical element for crop production. Generally, the greener and lusher a crop is, the more nitrogen went in to it.

It is a strange quirk of nature that nitrogen makes up nearly 80pc of the air, yet is completely unavailable to the plant.

Some plants, like clover, beans and other legumes, have made a deal that allows themselves become colonised with bacteria that can break down this nitrogen in the air to a more usable form, in turn for some good board and lodgings on the plant roots.

It sounds a good deal, but these bacteria are not too fond of hard work, and need optimum moisture, heat and other conditions in which to operate at all.

When condition are that good, the plant will nearly grow itself anyway.

What we really need is nitrogen to be available when it’s cold and miserable, and these bacteria are more like millennials in their ability to get going in these conditions. So something more is needed.

Read More

The manufacture of readily available nitrogen that can be applied at scale to crops was long considered one of the ‘holy grails’ of food production.

In the early 20th century, two German chemists, Fritz Haber and Carl Bosch, came up with a process of nitrogen fertiliser production.

The process is not simple and relies on vast amounts of energy, pressure and catalysts of all sorts.

It is no exaggeration to say that these two chemists have had more impact on the world we live in than any politician, government or social media tycoon.

Modern monoculture crops, high-yield grasses, cereals and maize are impossible to produce at scale without high inputs of inorganic nitrogen fertiliser.

There are billions of people in the world today — including you and I, my children and your children — who have never experienced hunger as a direct result of the modern system of agriculture that is only possible as a result of the Haber-Bosch process.

However as an industry, indeed a society, we have become addicted to inorganic nitrogen to produce our crops.

The downsides are many: excess ends up in rivers and streams; it creates a dependence on an energy source from far-flung and unstable locations; and it has allowed for the depletion of our scarcest of resources — healthy soils.





Read More

High nitrogen fertiliser prices are at best painful and at worst impossible to endure if the increased costs cannot be passed on in some way in terms of higher produce prices.

However, in the long term, nitrogen is a scarce and valuable resource and we have to get used to making best use of all the potential sources of this critical element, before we reach for the bag.





Richard Hackett is an agronomist based in North Co Dublin and is a member of the ACA and ITCA