Richard Hackett: I’m amazed so many farmers don’t run rotations

The evidence is clear for the advantages of rotation

Something different: Gilbert Smith harvesting Lynx spring beans at Corries Cross, Co Carlow Photos: Roger Jones Expand
Something different: Gilbert Smith harvesting Lynx spring beans at Corries Cross, Co Carlow Photos: Roger Jones

Richard Hackett

I’ve experienced an unusual feeling since the harvest was wrapped up. In previous years, with much poorer outcomes, we have gotten used to having to get ourselves up, dust ourselves down (if there was any dust) and face into another sowing season.

Winter cereal production provides little opportunity to reflect on a harvest outcome, nurse a few physical or mental wounds, and perhaps make some changes, big or small to our production system.

With positive outcome of the recent harvest, it’s nearly a case of ‘What’s next?’. We are not sure what to do.

