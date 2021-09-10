Richard Hackett: I’m amazed so many farmers don’t run rotations

I’ve experienced an unusual feeling since the harvest was wrapped up. In previous years, with much poorer outcomes, we have gotten used to having to get ourselves up, dust ourselves down (if there was any dust) and face into another sowing season.

Winter cereal production provides little opportunity to reflect on a harvest outcome, nurse a few physical or mental wounds, and perhaps make some changes, big or small to our production system.

With positive outcome of the recent harvest, it’s nearly a case of ‘What’s next?’. We are not sure what to do.

This year the enthusiasm is certainly there to go at it again, but there are still lessons that need to be learnt and changes to be made.

One of the most gratifying aspects of the 2021 harvests was the good price, demand and yield of break crops, especially oats and oilseed rape.

The outcome of the following cereal crops, whether wheat or barley, was also very positive.

This makes the risk of change to a rotation-based production system much less of an unknown.

It still amazes me the amount of growers who are not running rotations on their farms.

The evidence is clear for the advantages: risk is spread; problem weeds are controlled; interest and enthusiasm in the system increases; less machinery is required as the sowing and harvest is more spread out; soil fertility is improved; yields are improved; and viability is improved.

Gilbert Smith sowed his Lynx spring beans on March 4; yield: 1.8-1.9t/ac; moisture: 17.3

Gilbert Smith sowed his Lynx spring beans on March 4; yield: 1.8-1.9t/ac; moisture: 17.3

Gilbert Smith's beans

Gilbert Smith's beans

It’s too late for oilseed rape this year, but a few enquiries about a market for oats, a run of a slide rule over the potential for beans, or a conversation with a local potato or vegetable grower should be on most growers’ to-do list.

An issue I did note in the broken weather before harvest was the amount of crop breakdown following break crops.

Cereal crops following breaks like oilseed rape, beans and potatoes require much less N than crops following other cereals.

By not reducing applied N after a break crop, a major benefit of the break is lost, an expensive nutrient is being wasted and there could be difficulties in the final-year N accounts for cross-compliance purposes. Lodged crops are a lot more difficult to dry out and harvest.

We can’t lose out on the basics when we make changes.

This year the clement weather — and quick wrap-up of the harvest and straw removal — has encouraged a nice bit of stubble cultivation, which is universally a good thing.

This has been driven by the input from schemes such as the Straw Incorporation Scheme, Tams grants on suitable equipment, and the upcoming changes to regulations which will enforce it in many instances.

Stubble cultivation provides the opportunity to control problem weeds, and germinating weeds soak up any available N that may be left in the soil after harvest that could otherwise be lost from the system.

It may seem a theoretical idea, but the green of any plant material is actually a protein that is necessary to trap sunlight. N is a key component of protein.

Whether a tree, a crop, a flower or a weed, the greener the material and the more green material there is, the more N is ‘trapped’ in the plant.

Stubble cultivation stimulates weed, volunteer and other plant seeds to germinate and grow, to take up N to produce that green material which in turn makes this N ‘safe’ from loss to groundwater.

Given the stressful nature of many of the field activities on tillage farms — such as constant monitoring of applications and weather, and producing straight lines so the neighbours won’t talk — stubble cultivation is a welcome low-stress activity and may provide the opportunity for a bit of quiet time in the cab.

Time to reflect on the outcome of the year, do a bit of forward planning, keeping an eye on the land for wet spots or poor areas that need some investigation, maybe identify a few dangerous trees.

In fact stubble cultivation is so important that it should be only carried out by the boss, with the phone left home in the yard! Phones may affect the worms!

Richard Hackett is an agronomist based in North Co Dublin and is a member of the ACA and ITCA