Richard Hackett: If you’re banking on ‘normal’ weather, you are in the wrong profession

It’s always a bit risky to write about the weather at this time of the year. From the time of writing to the time of publishing, things can change completely.

As I write, the soil is saturated and most tractors are still parked up, a few venturing out on drier land, hoping to stay afloat to catch up on spraying and fertiliser application.

Hopefully by the time you read this, dust will be flying, temperatures will be up, and great progress will be ongoing. If you don’t like the weather in Ireland, wait an hour, it probably will change completely.

A conversation with a customer over what we should consider as ‘normal’ weather, and what work ‘should’ be completed at this stage of the year, raised a few questions.

Over the decades, we both had endured and enjoyed all variants of what the climate can throw at us. So really we can take our pick of what we determine as normal.

But people seem to have forgotten that weather patterns vary: any deviation from a perceived ‘normal’ is spread across news headlines as further evidence of climate change and impending doom.

The situation descended to farce a few days ago when the headlines shouted ‘Wettest March ever’, which followed the ‘driest February in years’.

Farmers were interviewed as part of this constructed hysteria complaining about having to feed cattle in March. “Normally they would be out,” we heard.

Really? If you haven’t the resources in place to feed cattle in March, you have bigger problems than the weather.

It used to be that a dry month followed by a wet month would be determined as two average months. But there are no headlines in averages.

This concept of ‘normal’ weather is the main issue. People are using the word ‘normal’ as a replacement for ‘weather we want’.

There is a gap between weather that we want and weather that we get. That gap in the middle is called farming.

If the weather was predictable and compliant all the time, we wouldn’t have to farm, we could just go out and collect produce and sell it.

In fact, we wouldn’t be needed at all. All our food could be organised by some computer programmer sitting on a beanbag with their laptop.

This season so far is a case in point. Broken weather is a stressful environment in which to operate. Plans have to be made, have to be remade, and have to be remade again, often before any work is carried out at all.

Costs can escalate, yield potential can drop, Quality can disappear. Or not — it might all work out fine in the end.

Weather is certainly a worthy adversary, but overcoming that adversary is part of what we signed up for. Otherwise we may as well join the programmer on the beanbag.

Richard Hackett is an agronomist based in North Co Dublin. He is a member of the ACA and ITCA