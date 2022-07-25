Richard Hackett: Horticulture sector’s future hangs in the balance — it can blossom or wilt

Missed opportunity: Ireland's climate suits fruit and vegetable production, but we are not maximising these attributes for horticulture at all

A new report commissioned by the Department of Agriculture attempts to map a future for the horticulture sector in Ireland.

It has been published against a backdrop of a 12pc decrease of 880ha (2,200ac), in the production area of fruit and vegetables, in 12 months. The area is down to 6,600ha.

It’s a stark figure and the pressure is on the Department to make some dramatic changes.

The report is not perfect. Its first recommendation is to ease the bureaucracy involved in bringing in labour from anywhere in the world.

Really? If the only way our horticulture sector will survive is through a constant global trawl for people who will work for wages and conditions that the rest of us wouldn’t touch, we might as well stop here.

The report is also silent in addressing the largest dynamic that has destroyed the sector over the last 30 years: the dominance of the retailers and intermediaries.

However, the report does contain some good and interesting recommendations: the ramping up of research and development; a comprehensive advisory system; and a move to a producer organisation model to address the eye-wateringly high establishment costs of facilities and encourage new entrants to the sector.

Read More

Is it so difficult to envisage a vegetable production model where tillage, beef or dairy farmers produce an area of fruit or vegetables, as a portion of their overall business but as part of a larger producer organisation, which controls the marketing, packaging, storage and delivery, the concrete, the forklifts and the high-viz jackets?

Each individual grower concentrates on what they do best: stick a seed into the ground, look after it and cut it when it’s ready.

We take it for granted, but the success of our dairy sector is based on two geographical attributes that we enjoy in Ireland that are almost unique in Europe: the temperate climate and the ready availability of water.

These attributes are also critical to the success of fruit and vegetable production, but we are not maximising these attributes for horticulture at all.

Given that water availability is becoming more and more of a problem across the continent, surely we can target an export market for fruit and vegetables?

Could we see a day where drills are being run up in an erstwhile dairy paddock?

In the near future, we may view the timing of this report as being a crucial intervention when the sector hit rock bottom and we had nothing more to lose, which allowed for some novel thinking to develop.

Or we may view the report as merely an epitaph of a sector as it circled the drain, written back in the heady days when horticulture still accounted for 6,600 ha.

It’s up to us to determine how it folds out.

Richard Hackett is an agronomist based in North Co Dublin, and is a member of the ACA and ITCA