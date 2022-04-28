Richard Hackett: Don’t get carried away until we clear two big weather hurdles

The season is turning out benign for cereals, especially winter crops. Crops sown in excellent conditions last autumn enjoyed a very mild winter and an even more clement spring, and the countryside in cereal regions is a bloom of colour.

The forward price available for wheat and barley has taken some of the risk out of the high fertiliser prices, and optimism is bolstered by the excellent condition that crops are in.

However, there is nothing over any weighbridge yet; the growing season is far from over. There are two major hurdles yet to climb, both of which are outside our control.

The first is the weather this month. ‘A wet and windy May fills the barn with corn and hay’ is so true in Northern Europe. Generally over the course of a year agricultural production can overcome any period of inclement weather, with the exception of a dry or cold May.

No matter the weather before or after, May is a vital month for bulking up growth. Abundant moisture, long day-length, increasing temperatures… and weeds, pests and diseases have yet to get started.

It is rarely a problem, but we had it in 2018, when we ‘lost May’ to dry weather. Warm temperatures with intermittent wet miserable spells are on the wish list for May.

It’s not great for control of wet-weather disease like septoria or rhynchosporium, or making silage, but warm wet weather certainly gets the growth rates up, accumulating green material in bulk that can be turned into harvestable crops later in the season.

The second most critical period in crop production is the weather during the grain-fill period. For most of our crops this occurs from mid-June to early July.

Here, the wishlist is entirely different: we want bright, cool weather. Long sunshine hours get the chlorophyll in the green bulk working flat-out converting it to usable carbohydrate in the plant.

Cool temperatures are needed as the ‘C3 plants’ we depend on have limited capacity to operate in high temperatures.

They will shut down completely once the dial hits the twenties and can miss out on the entire day, only accumulating in the early morning and late evening.

However, the more normal impediment in this part of the world at that time of year is the wet miserable weather we looked for a few weeks previously.

Cloudy dark days do not allow the chlorophyll to get working at its maximum potential. We had this in 2012 when huge bulky crops endured a dark wet summer and failed to convert the great potential into grain.

Cereal crops have been around for a long time and have evolved and been bred to withstand the vagaries of weather that occur in the normal range in any part of the season.

It is only in extremes at critical junctures that eventual yield outcome can become badly affected.

But it does occur, and this dependency on external factors must be borne in mind before these high forward prices encourage too much selling of a material that doesn’t exist yet and will only exist according to the gifts of nature.

Richard Hackett is an agronomist based in North Co Dublin and is a member of the ACA and ITCA