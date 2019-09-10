Richard Hackett: 'Brexit has laid bare our shocking dependence on UK flour imports'

Food that we could produce ourselves - and used to produce ourselves - is increasingly coming from overseas.

The fact that most of these imports are coming from the UK suddenly makes our food supply system look very weak.

Unfortunately, while the issue has been raised, the focus on solutions have centred on cheaper and quicker ways to import food from mainland Europe instead of the UK.

For a nation that is not behind the door in promoting itself as being 'the food island', such solutions are painfully short on ambition.

The situation is best represented by one of our most basic of foodstuffs - bread, and its main ingredient, flour.

Ever since man has gathered in groups, the growing of wheat for the baking of bread has been a fundamental building block in the development of society.

Wheat production required staying in the one place for the duration of the growing cycle. The processing of wheat required significant energy input so people had to gather in groups to spread the workload.

Wheat had to be stored from one harvest to the next, and people specialised in the necessary activities, so the concept of ownership, of payment for services, of allocating work all developed from the production and consumption of bread.

In the modern, more enlightened times we think we live in, we have to import, for all intents and purposes, all of the flour to make the bread, cakes, pizzas and biscuits that we consume or in some instances, like pizza, export again.

In a country blessed with fertile soils, temperate climate and most of all, plenty of water, how did this come about?

We've been growing wheat for human consumption in Ireland for 6,000 years. Why we did we suddenly stop?

The first issue we have is the type of bread we favour.

White sliced pans require very specific grists or blends of wheat to get the right flour.

White bread flour is commonly made up of blends of hard red wheat produced in Canada and the USA, and soft wheat that could be produced here, but also in the UK or northern Europe.

Flour used for wholegrain breads, soda bread, brown breads etc, can be made from soft wheats that we can produce here.

Over the last 30 years, as white bread consumption increased, native milling wheat was increasingly sidelined by the perceived quality of imported milling wheats. Over time, home-grown milling wheat became ever more irrelevant to millers and growers alike.

The second issue is the lack of milling capacity in Ireland. Milling is an extremely traditional business. There are artisan millers plying their trade in Ireland who can lay claim to have mills operating in the one location for hundreds of years. This long-term tradition has some unintended consequences.

Large milling operations were in central locations in our towns and city centres, often along riverbanks for transport and water sourcing purposes.

Many of the cities and towns developed around the mills, not the other way around. But central locations along riverbanks became desirable site locations in the push to develop and redevelop urban centres.

Many mills were wound down, often with the intention of being rebuilt on greenfield sites, but it didn't happen.

So we are now in the situation that the UK millers' association, NABIM, estimate that they export 180,000 tonnes of flour to Ireland on an annual basis.

Using my favourite unit of measurement, that's 140 articulated truck-loads a week. Back-of-the-envelope figures suggest that's the produced from around 35,000ha of wheat.

But what about the hard and soft wheat blends necessary for the production of white bread?

The UK millers claim that 84pc of the wheat they use in flour production is grown in the UK, where they have the same issues with blending up grists for their flour requirements.

So using that figure, it's still 28,000ha of soft wheat required to meet Irish demands.

In the context of 60,000 ha of winter wheat and a few gardens of spring wheat sown in 2019, that's a considerable potential new market outlet.

So why can't we go back to producing our own flour from our own wheat? We can grow the extra 30,000ha, and the market is there.

The main issue is the same one that the initiative to revive sugar-beet cultivation faced recently. Significant funding is required to pour concrete, erect steel and put in a plant.

In the current environment, investors willing to risk hundreds of millions of euro to compete against imports are thin on the ground.

Let's hope this lack of vision and dependence on others to feed us, doesn't come back to bite us.

