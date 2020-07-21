Farming

Richard Hackett: Brexit could have a silver lining for beleaguered potato sector

Potato growers have been under siege for 30 years, but Brexit should create significant import-substitution opportunities

Variety show: Roosters became the dominant potato variety and created new expectations among consumers for a flawless product, which in turn piled the pressure on growers Expand

Richard Hackett

The area of potatoes grown in Ireland has been decimated over the last 30 years. Even more striking is the reduction in the number of potato growers in that period.

The reduction in the area of potatoes grown is often put down to the decline of potato consumption here. This is true to a certain extent, but as a society we consume a lot more potatoes than other European countries and it's still by far our most important staple food.

Over the last 30 years, the three most important trends in the potato industry in Ireland have been:

