Richard Hackett: Are 'gentleman farmers' going to make a return as the dominant food producers?

The basic premise of the current CAP is that the market will return enough to cover the cost of production, and that the European taxpayer will provide the rest to ensure the producer stays in business.

This is fine if we look at a five-year time-frame: five years of the last CAP and five years for the next. However, this process of continually looking at the near term, without an overall long term objective is to my mind having a very negative effect on agriculture.

People don't like change, and it's natural that we try to address last year's problem with this year's rules. The emphasis in some quarters will be to 'tweak' the existing CAP as little as possible, but at the same time address some of the issues of the day.

There is nothing fundamentally wrong with this approach.

Food production is subsidised by all governments in developed countries. It has to be that way because food demand is not elastic, food supply is.

If food production was left to market forces, 2pc too little food would cause riots on the streets, and 2pc too much would cause a collapse in prices.

To overcome this, food production is subsidised, to ensure enough food is produced to keep the prices low and at the same time keep producers in business.

Decoupled system

In this context, the current decoupled system where subsidies have no bearing on output is fine in the short to medium term.

Food prices don't reflect production costs, so consumers are 'winning' and the EU powers that be can decide on how much producers get for an income.

However, in the long term, this process is destroying innovation and stifling development in the sector.

Why would you invest in soil fertility if it has no bearing on your income? Why give up farming if your income is not affected by your ability to produce?

Why would you attempt to change from a loss-making production system to potentially a more profitable one if it has little or no bearing on your overall income anyway?

Since direct payments have become the standard policy instrument of the CAP, successive programmes have created a situation where returns from the market are static or diminishing due to the orthodoxy of the cheap food policy and the dominance of the retailers.

At the same time, compensatory payments are static or diminishing, due to the size of the budgets required and political meddling in the programme.

Costs on the other hand, are directly linked to inflation; to labour laws, to market demand and these are not static or diminishing.

To 'cap' it all, science based advancements to address this price-cost squeeze are too often banned or restricted, often due to political pressures.

Gentry

We are supposed to be living in a digital age, but we are increasingly reverting to being Victorian in our outlook.

The merest whiff of anything that displeases or offends us is met with howls of indignation.

And the way agriculture is heading, it's going to revert to a Victorian structure as well.

Farming could well become the preserve of our modern gentry, who have independent money to pour into agriculture for a variety of reasons including sentimentality, philanthropy and inheritance planning.

Gentlemen farmers will become the dominant food producers of the future as they will be the only ones with the income necessary to stay farming.

In the Victorian era, it took the Land War and several rounds of Land Acts from the 1870s to 1900s - including the development of the Land Commission - to create the land structure which has lasted for the last century in this country.

This structure wasn't won easily and can't be taken for granted.

We can't keep paying food producers increasingly lower payments while maintaining artificially low retail prices and keeping technological developments out of the equation.

It might look feasible in the short term scenario of surplus food and too farmers people willing to be paid too little for their efforts.

But as the Victorians eventually found out: economics and politics can change rapidly.

You would have hoped we would have at least learnt that lesson from history.

Richard Hackett is an agronomist based in north Co Dublin and is a member of the ITCA and ACA

Indo Farming