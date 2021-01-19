Reliance on feed imports may be a lost opportunity for tillage sector

Ireland is just 36pc self-sufficient in animal concentrate feeds which are considered key dietary sources of energy and protein in livestock, pig and poultry production systems.

As such, Ireland’s reliance on feed imports across all the main tillage outputs has been increasing for years. The situation has led to tillage sector concern over: the quality and environmental impact of sourcing grain from less regulated regions such as South America’s Mercosur countries; the use of genetically-modified crops in ration mixes; concerns related to Ireland’s ‘Origin Green’ and ‘grass-fed’ reputation; and the carbon footprint of shipping feed around the world for production in Irish meat and dairy products.

While much of the wider sector focuses on Ireland’s grass production, the tillage sector considers these trends as a significant opportunity for expansion in tillage to substitute imports. But without greater state and industry efforts to promote and prioritise native grain, there is a fear that the sector’s broad potential will be left blowing in the wind.

The situation is manifested by competing land access problems. With a growing dairy cow population of 1.5m and a declining tillage area to grow cereal, oilseed rape and protein crops (common ingredients in concentrate rations), economists say it’s likely much former tillage land is now used for milk production.

This huge import dependency is further explained by the EU’s acute deficit in protein feed.

As it stands, Ireland has an annual animal feed requirement of 5.7m tonnes, according to Teagasc’s Crops 2030 report. The trade value of Ireland’s imports of concentrate feed ingredients was €800m in 2017. It was €1.2bn in 2018 – a year marred by severe drought, according to Tillage Industry Ireland.

Of this vast requirement, the Department of Agriculture (DAFM) says each year, around 3.5m tonnes of feed ingredients – from up to 60 countries – are shipped to Irish ports to be manufactured into “concentrate” or “compound” feed types to be introduced as supplement rations at varying stages of production. For example, the average amount of concentrate feed per typical dairy cow was 1,144kg in 2019, according to Teagasc.

DAFM says the main ingredients imported are “protein-based grain supplements” – mostly approved genetically-modified maize, maize by-products; soyabean and rapeseed meal – primarily originating in the US, Brazil, Argentina, Canada, Ukraine, the UK and EU countries.

As animal feed remains the biggest market for Irish grains, the remaining estimated 1.5m tonnes is supplied by home-grown cereals from some 10,000 farms that grow tillage crops.

Government action on protein production (mainly beans) was taken in 2015 when a Protein Aid Scheme, Ireland’s only coupled payment, was introduced. Since then land under beans has increased from 4,000ha to over 12,000ha. However, tillage farmers say a payment increase to €350/ha is needed to “maximise” potential.

While Teagasc says it is assessing ways to reduce dependence on protein feed imports, including trials on beans and peas, with future technologies around insect protein in the mix, little is expected to change in the short term.

Nonetheless, recent research regarding North and South American maize – a crop that accounts for 24pc of Ireland's total annual feed import portfolio – has bolstered the tillage farmer's hand.

Teagasc’s Crops 2030 report says North American maize produces 4t of CO2 equivalent per hectare; South American maize produces 27t CO2 equivalent per hectare; while Irish tillage produces just 1.18t of CO2 equivalent per hectare – (15pc of that produced on Irish dairy farms or 25pc of that produced on beef farms).

DAFM maize import data shows that in 2019 Ireland imported 350,427t from Brazil; 469,912t from Ukraine and 417,602t from Canada. Ireland also imported 31,016t of Durum wheat (mostly France); 258,448t of wheat (mostly UK, France, Denmark); 134,862t of barley (mostly UK); and 27,613t of soyabean (mostly Canada). DAFM says it doesn’t distinguish between grain imports for animal feed and food use.

On the issue, Irish Grain Growers’ chairman Bobby Miller said: “General trends show import dependency increasing, some years more than others. But we’re far too dependent on South American maize.

"The EU-Mercosur trade deal is debated on importing 99,000t of beef; with issues raised on environmental and deforestation grounds. Yet, we’re prepared to feed our stock with grains from the same region. Where is the logic in that?

“Mercosur grain is farmed to the same standard as beef produced there. So, the beef we oppose is fed grain similar to what we’re feeding here. Husbandry standards come into it too. If we’re going to debate Mercosur beef, we must debate the grain too.

“We also must comply to conventional EU standards for growing crops, yet we’re importing North and South American crops where they use GM technology. That is not a level playing field.”

DAFM data shows feed manufacturing for cattle increased 24pc from 2015 (2.5m tonnes) to 2019 (3.1m tonnes), a time when dairy cow numbers grew from 1.2m to 1.5m. Extreme weather events would have impacted on feed demand too.

“They say grazed grass makes up 60-80pc dry matter diet of most cattle, but if you’re feeding a high maize diet, which is recommended, with ingredients from Brazil, for three months before slaughter how is that ‘grass-fed’? I’m not condemning our practices; we’re very efficient on grass. But we must look at the whole picture.

"Tillage farmers can produce high-quality, low carbon, traceable livestock feed to disrupt and displace imports. We could triple beans, the interest is there. Beans don’t even need nitrogen, so we’d tick emission boxes too. But more research is crucial.

"If compounders can get protein cheaper in Brazil or Argentina, why would they bother transitioning to native sources. The industry needs to give bigger incentives for farmers to buy native ration. Otherwise, the tillage farmer has no reason to grow it. We need industry front-runners to take the lead and promote ‘a closed-loop system’. Traceability is our credibility at the end of the day.”

‘Reliance on 100pc native ration is a bit of a Cinderella story’ – Liffey Mills boss

Ambition to produce 100pc Irish feed ration instead of relying on feed imports is “a bit of a Cinderella story”, Pat Ryan managing director at Liffey Mills has cautioned.

Speaking to the Farming Independent about the agri sector’s increasing dependence on imported feed and industry/farmer interest in sourcing more home-grown alternatives, Mr Ryan said “it has gone too far at this stage”.

"Native protein is a bit of a Cinderella story. We produce almost 6m tonnes of feed, we’re subsidised to grow up to 12,000ha of beans and we’d get it hard to find farmers to grow them – farmers wouldn’t be jumping up and down about it.

"We would have no problem using them; but it would be tricky to get any quantity to make an impression on imports.

"We have 235,000ha of tillage, if 15pc of this went into beans to give 35,000ha beans (4.5 times current level) which would yield 175,000t beans – 2.9pc of overall feed usage – the extra acreage converted to proteins would displace barley/wheat which would have to be replaced by imported maize anyway.

“So if the acreage in tillage does not expand, and it’s not likely, then land resources will continue to migrate towards the most profitable enterprise which is dairying by a long shot.

“There are a lot of platitudes about going 100pc Irish rations, which is fine in niche markets, but at a macro level we are big importers of feed and our efficiencies lie in grass production, with grain production migrating to parts of the world that have scale and efficiencies driven by technologies and lower costs bases,” he said.

As Ireland, like much of the EU, is a protein deficit region, Ciaran Carroll, head of knowledge transfer at Teagasc’s pig department said “the more home-grown feed we can use the better”.

“From a sustainability point of view, the more Irish product we can use the better, if it’s there. Between pigs and poultry we’d use around two-thirds of home-grown tillage products.

“In the case of imports it is down to demand – and sometimes quality. We have a wetter climate here so at times the harvest can be poor, so we might not achieve that quality we could get from a drier country.

"But any pig farmer worth their salt would rather be buying from an Irish merchant, using Irish product, if the quality is there.”