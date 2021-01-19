Farming

Reliance on feed imports may be a lost opportunity for tillage sector

Around 3.5 million tonnes of feed ingredients – from up to 60 countries – are shipped to Irish ports each year leading to fear that the sector’s potential will be left blowing in the wind

The Department of Agriculture says the main ingredients imported are 'protein-based grain supplements' – primarily originating in the US, Brazil, Argentina, Canada, Ukraine, the UK and EU countries. Photo: Gino Rigucci Expand

Claire Mc Cormack

Ireland is just 36pc self-sufficient in animal concentrate feeds which are considered key dietary sources of energy and protein in livestock, pig and poultry production systems.

As such, Ireland’s reliance on feed imports across all the main tillage outputs has been increasing for years. The situation has led to tillage sector concern over: the quality and environmental impact of sourcing grain from less regulated regions such as South America’s Mercosur countries; the use of genetically-modified crops in ration mixes; concerns related to Ireland’s ‘Origin Green’ and ‘grass-fed’ reputation; and the carbon footprint of shipping feed around the world for production in Irish meat and dairy products.

While much of the wider sector focuses on Ireland’s grass production, the tillage sector considers these trends as a significant opportunity for expansion in tillage to substitute imports. But without greater state and industry efforts to promote and prioritise native grain, there is a fear that the sector’s broad potential will be left blowing in the wind.

