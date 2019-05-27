Rain brought some relief to European Union rapeseed crops this month, but analysts still expect this year’s harvest to be the lowest in more than a decade after drought and insect attacks.

Rapeseed gets relief from rain but EU crop still set to shrink

Grain industry association Coceral estimated this week that 2019 EU rapeseed production would reach 17.9 million tonnes, down around 2 million tonnes from last year.

Other forecasters anticipate a similar EU volume, which would be the lowest since at least 2007.

“The rain is a factor that can give the rapeseed crops a bit of a boost. But rapeseed has suffered so much this season that it won’t make a huge difference to the situation,” Nathan Cordier of consultancy Agritel said.

“The EU crop looks like it will be under 18 million tonnes.”

In France, Coceral expects the rapeseed crop to fall to 4 million tonnes from 4.9 million last year and some traders see production dropping below the 4 million mark.

The farm ministry, which will give a first production forecast next month, estimates that the rapeseed area has fallen 19% from last year to 1.31 million hectares.

The French area decline could be even bigger after insect attacks in spring along with unseasonable frosts led farmers to make late decisions to replace rapeseed with maize (corn), analysts said.