Potato yields back over 30pc after weather hits planting and growth

Potato farmers saw their crop yields back over 30pc in some cases this year, as the weather impacted planting and growing conditions.

Figures from Teagasc and Bord Bia show that Rooster yields were back 31pc on 2017, while Kerrs Pink yields were back 23pc.

This year's potato harvest had the lowest yielding crops since 2012, according to Teagasc Potato Specialist, Shay Phelan

Late planting, drought, secondary growths, and exceptionally dry conditions at harvest, have had an impact on crop yields and these are reflected in the Bord Bia yield digs, according to Shay.

Rooster yields were back on average to 13.42t/ac, back from 19.48t/ac in 2017 for potatoes sized 50mm-80mm. The lowest tonnage crops were in Dublin.

According to Shay, irrigated crops performed better than those that received no irrigation. He also said the increase was greater in Kerr’s Pink than in Rooster.

However, the increase in yields between irrigated and non-irrigated were not as high as was expected, he said, which may have been due to the number of applications or the availability of water not being sufficient to meet the demands of the crops.

The area of maincrop varieties planted in 2018 also fell from 7,987ha in 2017 to 7,325ha this year.