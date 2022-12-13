Potato sector needs development aid programm e to attract new growers and meet mushrooming demand

There was plenty of positive news at the recent National Potato Conference.

Potato consumption is up and is predicted to improve further.

The programme to substitute home-produced potatoes for imports for the fresh chip market is beginning to bear fruit.

There is enormous potential in seed production for home demand and perhaps as an export.

And the consumption of salad potatoes is rising.

However, there is a major fly in the ointment. To meet this increase in demand, the production area is going to have to increase, by up to 50pc. Who is going to grow this extra area?

The existing growers have little capacity to increase production area. Most are at or above sustainable production levels for their infrastructure.

This can be seen by the amount of potatoes sitting in sodden, frozen fields. There isn’t the capacity to harvest the existing area in a timely fashion, never mind an increased area.

Read More

If the potential of the sector is to be realised, new growers will have to be enticed into the business.

Potato production requires eye-watering levels of investments in galvanised steel, concrete and wooden boxes. It needs huge outlays in fertiliser, seed, pesticides, energy and premium land. It’s an expensive undertaking.

Yet potato growing is only sector in agriculture that doesn’t have a development aid programme in place.

In other sectors, policies are in train to decrease production, but development aid is still available.

But a sector that ticks so many boxes in terms of environment, greenhouse gas emissions, food security, sustainability and economic performance has been left to fend for itself. This has to be rectified.

​Those of us of a certain vintage will remember the man from Delmonte. This gentleman in a white suit and white fedora drove around the orange groves of Italy on quality control duty.

When the man from Delmonte said yes, the village celebrated: they had oranges to sell and the year would be good.

The ’80s ad did not go into what happened if the man from Delmonte said no. Plenty of potato growers could answer that question.

Read More

Premium produce becomes expensive cattle feed. The man in the fedora drives off to find other produce, the growers carry the loss.

It’s not a great business plan. If the sector is to survive, this risk spread has to be addressed.

There are production models out there that could be looked at or modified to suit the potato sector.

The poultry industry where the processor carries most costs and the grower gets a management fee is worth looking at, as is the producer organisation structure in the mushroom and protected crop sector.

Some production system must be found that will provide a sustainable income for growers without the risk of losing it all if we are to reach the potential the conference promised.

​

Richard Hackett is an agronomist based in North Co Dublin and is a member of the ACA and ITCA