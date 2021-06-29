PJ Phelan: Key steps in the fight against grass weeds

Grass weeds are now evident in many of our cereal crops. The main problem weeds are sterile brome, canary grass, blackgrass and wild oats.

Each of these are expensive problems to control, so it’s worth identifying them and putting control measures in place as early as possible.

There were various initial sources of crop contamination in Ireland.

Both sterile brome and canary grass contamination largely came from field grass margins, whereas blackgrass contamination came from imported used machinery and wild oats in imported seed.

The increase in recent years is largely due to lack of rotation of crops, reliance on a small range of herbicides (with resultant resistance problems) and poor cultural controls.

This year temperatures were low during weed grass seed ripening, which is likely to give increased dormancy and more problems for control.

Crop rotation with cereals only is difficult to implement as you need to avoid the green bridge problems.

Continuous winter barley has brought most of the recent sterile brome problems.

A true break crop must be introduced. Beans, oilseed rape and beet are the solution.

Virtually all farm financial records show that farmers with good rotations make most money and have the lowest chemical costs.

The protein aid scheme has made beans very attractive but we still have farmers who can only remember the year a crop of beans was not harvested until November at high moisture; and everyone knows about a crop of oilseed rape that shed the day before harvest.

Now is the time to start controls for next year’s harvest.

■ Hand-rogue areas where populations are low (<one plant per 10 sq metres)

■ Map and identify all field areas where populations are too high for hand-roguing. Mapping might simply consist of numbering each tramline and noting where the problems are highest.

Sterile brome might be largely confined to field margins, whereas blackgrass will normally have started in the area where the machine that brought in the contamination started to work.

■ In fields where contamination is restricted to relatively small areas, ‘burning off’/strimming may be the best option, so the combine does not carry seeds from those areas to other areas in the field or to the next fields you are about to cut.

■ Do not use non-selective herbicides on field margins to control grasses and broadleafed weeds, as in the absence of competition grass weed seeds and particularly sterile brome will establish in those areas.

■ Thoroughly clean all balers and combines before harvest to remove any grass seeds present since last year.

Ideally, ‘deep clean’ combines and balers before moving to the next field from a contaminated field, but it is rarely practical to do so. Even a quick run with a brush/suction line is better than nothing.

Cleaning should be done in the contaminated field and not in your own yard unless you can be sure that no seeds escape.

Advantage should be taken of wet days to clean.

■ Plan harvesting to leave contaminated areas of fields last.

■ Shallow stubble cultivation should be carried out after harvest in fields where sterile brome or blackgrass and volunteer cereals are present. A period of exposure to bright sunshine before cultivation will reduce blackgrass viability.

Cultivations should not be more that 2in deep. Roll immediately after sowing to conserve moisture. Spray off after germination.

A one pass system that works 4-8in deep will mix fresh weed seed with old, making for uneven weed emergence and greater difficulties with control.

■ Fields should be left undisturbed where the problem is wild oats and meadow or soft brome. Burying wild oat seed will increase dormancy creating problems for the future.

■ While it is too early to talk about herbicide options, consider the use of a pre-emergence herbicide in the areas which have been mapped as having severe grass weed contamination, followed by an early post-emergence application.

PJ Phelan is a tillage advisor based in Tipperary; he is a member of the ACA and ITCA