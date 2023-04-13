Farming

PJ Phelan: Your guide to avoiding the pitfalls and getting high yields with late-sown spring barley

Different management is required to produce and maintain yield potential when sowing later

Delayed action: Later sowing of spring barley results in less tillering, which leads to fewer ears per plant. The solution is obvious: sow more seed. Photo: David Creedon Expand

Delayed action: Later sowing of spring barley results in less tillering, which leads to fewer ears per plant. The solution is obvious: sow more seed. Photo: David Creedon

PJ Phelan

The last of the spring barley should have been sown this week, but instead many farmers are simply hoping to make a start.

Crops sown in late February/early March have done well on free-draining soils, but those on heavier/stickier soils are struggling. Spring barley does not respond well to stress at any stage in its growth.

