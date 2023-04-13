PJ Phelan: Your guide to avoiding the pitfalls and getting high yields with late-sown spring barley

The last of the spring barley should have been sown this week, but instead many farmers are simply hoping to make a start.

Crops sown in late February/early March have done well on free-draining soils, but those on heavier/stickier soils are struggling. Spring barley does not respond well to stress at any stage in its growth.

Spring barley development will be different with late sowings so will require different management to produce and maintain yield potential.

Later sowing results in less tillering, which leads to fewer ears per plant. The solution is obvious: sow more seed. If you bought your seed in February or in early March you should now go back to your merchant and buy 10-15pc more seed to compensate for the fact that you will have fewer tillers/plant.

Granted, late sowing will normally be into warmer soils, giving increased germination and improved seeding vigour.

Seedbeds can be difficult to get right as longer, warmer days can give a shorter period from soil being at the right moisture to avoid becoming cloddy and over-dry for cultivation.

Sowing into warmer soils can give germination percentages of over 90pc in good seedbeds and less than 70pc in poorer seedbeds, which will need a further increase in seeding rates.

Apply the full rate of nitrogen (N) either before sowing or immediately after sowing and certainly no later than the 2-3 leaf stage (GS 12-13).

If using standard urea, incorporation before sowing is strongly recommended; protected urea may be applied after sowing.

With the current price differential between urea N and other fertiliser N, it is hard to justify not using urea unless you are unable to spread it evenly full width.

While it may be too late now to switch over to liquid fertiliser application, it should be strongly considered for future years.

Sowing depth is important, with a requirement that seeds be sown into a fine, preferably slightly moist tilth. Cultivator presses must provide a firm soil to retain moisture and to give good contact between soil and seed, which will give good contact between soil and emerging roots.

Late sowing should give rapid foliage growth, which will put huge pressure on the root system to provide both moisture and nutrients.

As soon as seedling plants have established you have the first indication of crop yield potential. Provided you protect each seeding from pests and diseases, it will produce an ear of barley — and 3-4 ears if you provide the conditions for additional tillers to be produced and maintained.

The problem with rapid growth is that the growing plant takes all the plant growth hormones, leaving little for newly emerging tillers, resulting in their death and the loss of potential ears.

To minimise that risk you should ensure there are no trace element deficiencies, and you may use plant growth regulator.

Later-sown crops are more likely to suffer from nutrient deficiencies due a smaller root mass being asked to service a much greater foliage mass. Get in at the 2-3 leaf stage with the first trace element and growth regulator application and again as foliage cover approaches full ground cover.

Zinc is perhaps the most critical nutrient for tillering, but any nutrient stress at early tillering can spell disaster.

It’s vital to apply herbicide(s) before there is any hint of weeds competing with barley plants.

Rapid growth will leave crops prone to early disease development. On mildew-prone varieties, the inclusion of an early mildew preventative fungicide should be money well spent.

Finally the standard advice on late-sown crops is spray an aphicide to prevent BYDV. But this process involves killing numerous natural predators,

such as ladybirds, ground beetles and spiders, who work to our benefit.

Our insecticides are failing so we should try to work with nature. Only use aphicide if you know the risk in the area, you have records of recent counts and you have carried out a visual inspection of your crops… and remember a few showers of rain will do just as much good in killing aphids.

Late sowing of spring barley still gives a potential for high yields but there is no room for mistakes.

PJ Phelan is a tillage advisor based in Tipperary; he is a member of the ACA and ITCA